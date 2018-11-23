The best Argos Black Friday deals 2018

If you're looking for the best Argos Black Friday deals this year, you've come to the right place. Whether you're shopping for Christmas gifts or you're hoping for a discount on that big ticket item, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to find a great deal on everything from 4K TVs to kids toys.

With its quick ordering system and the option to pick up your orders from over 1200 stores, Argos is sure to be inundated with online orders and in-store purchases on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so make sure you're well prepared ahead of time.

Now it's the big day itself, Argos has put up hundreds of deals and we've sifted through them to find the very best. There are fantastic discounts on TVs, smartphones, tablets, speakers, and more.

Check out our top Argos Black Friday deals below, and be sure to keep coming back over the Black Friday weekend as there are sure to be some new additions ahead of Cyber Monday on November 26.

Best Argos Black Friday Deals

PlayStation 4 (500GB) Console | Red Dead Redemption 2 | £299 £219 at Argos

One of the most hyped games of the year with a 500GB PS4 console - and for an additional £30 off the bundle price. If you've yet to sample Sony's current-gen console - or Rockstar's immense open-world game - now may be the time to jump in.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB | Shadow of the Tomb Raider | £179.99 at Argos

This bundle is usually worth £249.99, so you're getting £70 off and you'll be able to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider right away. Well, after you've set up the console, installed the game and waited for any updates, but you know what we mean.View Deal

Honor 9 Lite £169 now £119.95 at Argos

The Honor 9 Lite is a top budget smartphone, and with nearly £50 off with this Black Friday deal it makes the premium looking, fingerprint scanner-toting, dual camera snapping handset a real steal.View Deal

Sonos One: £199 now £174 at Argos

Get this voice controlled smart speaker for £25 less than the list price with this Black Friday deal. It comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, is cleanly designed, feature-rich and is great-sounding.View Deal

Philips 58PUS6203 58-inch Smart 4K TV £599 £449 at Argos

If you're looking to upgrade your TV to something a little smarter, this 58-inch model from Philips could do the trick - and with £150 off, it doesn't have to break the bank.View Deal

Moto G6 | £199.95 Now £179.95 at Argos

There are very few smartphones this good that you can get at a price like this, especially when the G6 only came out earlier this year. For this price you are getting an attractive screen and a surprisingly premium design.

View Deal

Fire 7 8GB Tablet with Alexa £49.99 £29.99 at Argos

The Fire 7 is the latest version of the bestselling tablet from Amazon, and right now you can't get it cheaper than for just under £30 at Argos.View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 130s 11.6-inch laptop £179.99 £119.99 at Argos

The Ideapad 130s is designed for life on the go, with a slim, lightweight build and eight hours of battery life. It features an HD LED screen, dual core processor, and runs Microsoft Windows 10s. View Deal

Hive Indoor Smart Camera £189 £129 at Argos

This smart indoor security camera from Hive makes it easy to check up on your home when you're out and about - and with £60 off the original price at Argos, it could make a great gift for the security-conscious person in your life.View Deal

Google Chromecast £30 £20 at Argos

If you're serious about streaming, the Google Chromecast may be for you, as it allows you to stream straight from your phone to your TV. Right now you can't get it cheaper than for £20 at Argos.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 wired headphones £233.99 £129.95 at Argos

These headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling options we’ve seen around, even if they are a little older than others. You can’t get these wired headphones for cheaper anywhere else (although they are price matched elsewhere). At £129.95 they're a great choice.View Deal

LG 43-inch Smart Ultra HD 4K TV £369 £329 at Argos

£40 off a nearly £370 isn't a huge discount, but could make the difference if you're looking to upgrade your old TV for under £350. This LG model has a 43-inch LED screen and 4K resolution.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Case £14.99 £4.49 at Argos

This Nintendo Switch carry case is unbelievably cheap at less than half price and it could make a fantastic stocking stuffer this Christmas.View Deal

TV deals

Phone and tablet deals

Apple iPhone 8 64GB £599 £549 at Argos

It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen, but £50 off the iPhone 8 with 64GB is still a decent deal in its own right. You'll have to be quick though - this deal only lasts until November 25.View Deal

Fire 7 16GB Tablet with Alexa £59.99 £39.99 at Argos

This is the exact same tablet as you can see above, but it comes with double the storage. If you can afford to spend that extra £10, we'd recommend it as 8GB on a tablet isn't much space at all once you've downloaded a dozen or so apps.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7: £469 now £389 at Argos

The Galaxy Tab S3 has been replaced by the Tab S4, but it's still a top Android tablet with plenty of power and a great display. It's price is dropping too, and this is the cheapest we've seen it yet.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: £129.99 now £89.99 at Argos

If your child breaks the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked. It comes with a protective bumper case and a kid-friendly interface to keep them safe online and give you control of their usage.View Deal

Wearables deals

Samsung Gear S3 £299.95 £199 at Argos

After a smartwatch this Black Friday? Don't buy this one! Instead opt for the deal you can see below as it's for a more recent watch that can do more, but it's actually cheaper than the Gear S3 in this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Samsung Gear Sport £N/A £159 at Argos

A better device than the one above, this well worth getting if you're after a smartwatch for fitness that can also give you notifications and more as well. It's not as high tech as the Samsung Galaxy Watch, but it's also a lot less expensive.View Deal

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro £179 £129 at Argos

One of our favourite fitness trackers you can buy at the moment is discounted at Argos to £129. This is a great choice for a wrist-based tracker if you want a beautifully bold display and lots of sports stats in an easy to use device.View Deal

Garmin Vivosport £129.99 now £89.99 at Argos

This is one of Garmin's best fitness devices as it comes with GPS built-in as well as an accurate heart rate monitor. You'll get around three days battery with mixed usage, and with that £40 discount this is a great device for those looking to track their exercise.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35 £169.99 £129.99 at Argos Not in the market for a smartwatch or fitness tracker? If you need something a bit more suitable for running you should opt for the Garmin Forerunner 35 that's now £40 cheaper at Argos.

Laptop and computing deals

Lenovo Ideapad 130s 11.6-inch laptop £179.99 £119.99 at Argos

The Ideapad 130s is designed for life on the go, with a slim, lightweight build and eight hours of battery life. It features an HD LED screen, dual core processor, and runs Microsoft Windows 10s. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S laptop and bag £349.99 £279.99 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget laptop and don't need it to be very powerful, then this is a good deal that knocks 20% off the normal price, and includes a bag as well. The Pentium processor and 4GB of RAM means this isn't a powerful laptop, but fine for web browsing, media watching and office work.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Core i5 8GB RAM £579.99 £449.99 at Argos

This version of the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, making it an excellent all-rounder that can handle Windows 10 and various apps with ease. Argos has cut £130 from its price for Black Friday.View Deal

Asus FX504 Core i5 8GB RAM GTX 1050 £799.99 £699.99 at Argos

This is a decent mid-range gaming PC that comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1050 graphics card, which will handle most modern games, though you may need to lower the graphical settings on some of them. Argos has cut the price by £100.View Deal

Medion P6689 Core i5 8GB RAM GTX 1050 £749.99 £699.99 at Argos

This decent budget gaming laptop has had £50 knocked off its price. It comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, which is fine for most games.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony MDR-ZX330BT on-ear wireless headphones £49.99 £39.99 at Argos

£10 off doesn't sound much, but it looks like these headphones have been priced at over £90 over the last year from other retailers - so this is a good deal in our books.

JBL T450 on-ear wireless headphones £39.99 £24.99 at Argos

These wireless headphones from JBL are designed for listening on the go, with a flat foldable design and an 11 hour battery life. With £15 off, they could make a great gift for the commuter in your life.

View Deal

Speaker deals

Google Home Hub: £139.99 now £99 at Argos

Pick up Google's smart screen and speaker for its cheapest ever price. Home Hub has Google Assistant built in, allowing you to bark commands at it, while also getting visual information back via the 7-inch display.View Deal

Google Home £129 £79 at Argos

Argos isn't the only retailer selling this super smart speaker at this price, but if you're a fan of Argos' click and collect service you may want to opt for this deal. View Deal

Gaming deals

Xbox One S 1TB | Fortnite | £179.99 at Argos

"But Fortnite is free", we hear you cry. Yes, you can play the Battle Royale mode in the world's biggest game for free, but the full game costs around £40 at the best of times. It's bundled in here for free alongside the Xbox One S console, and it'd normally cost you £249.99 so that's a £70 saving.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB | Minecraft and Forza Horizon 4 | £189.99 at Argos

You're going to have to do some fiddling to get this deal from Argos in the special offers section, but if you want both Minecraft and one of the most beautiful driving games ever you can get it for under £190 here.View Deal

PlayStation VR PS4 camera VR Worlds £350 £179.99 at Argos

PlayStation VR PS4 camera VR Worlds £350 £179.99 at Argos

Considering the VR headset was £350 at launch, this bundle has come a long way as it includes the PS4 camera (which is required for PSVR to function in the first place) and a copy of VR Worlds, a fine selection of minigames to get you going.

View Deal

Sega Mega Drive Flashback £79.99 £49.99 at Argos

Sega Mega Drive Flashback £79.99 £49.99 at Argos

Fans of the retro console will love this Mega Drive Flashback console, which comes with 85 games built in - right now, Argos is the cheapest place to buy it.

View Deal

1TB Xbox One S 2 controllers £249.99 at Argos

1TB Xbox One S 2 controllers £249.99 at Argos

Big fan of local multiplayer? Then this deal could be for you as it comes with two controllers. Both are the official wireless ones too, so you don't have to give your friend a dodgy knock-off. Also available at Amazon for the same price.

View Deal

Oculus Go £199.99 now £169.99 at Argos

Want a virtual reality headset that you can take anywhere but doesn't need your phone slotted inside to work? The Oculus Go is that perfect device, and right now it's £30 off at Argos for Black Friday.View Deal

FIFA 19 PS4 £51.99 £38.99 at Argos

Save 25% on this year's FIFA 19 football outing. Swap jumpers for goalposts for hyper-realistic on-the-pitch digital kickabout action, with this year's latest team sheets and a host of new improvements. If you don't have to shop at Argos, head to Amazon and you can save yourself an extra £5.View Deal

Rise of the Tomb Raider £15.99 £11.99 at Argos

The second of Lara's rebooted outings, and arguably the best. This icy-cold adventure on PS4 is the 20th anniversary edition, meaning those with a PSVR headset can also enjoy some cool virtual reality sections along with the regular tomb-raiding action.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 Remix £19.99 £15.99 at Argos

What happens if the worlds of Disney and Square Enix's JRPGs were to collide. Kingdom Hearts, that's what. It shouldn't work, but it does. If you ever wanted to see Goofy and Cloud Strife fight side-by-side, this colourful romp will deliver the goods.View Deal

Need for Speed Payback £51.99 £16.99 at Argos

It's not the franchise's finest hour, but Need for Speed Payback at this price is well worth revving your engines for. There's some solid driving action to be had here, for less than the price of a takeaway.View Deal

Nier: Automata £23.99 £15.99 at Argos

A dark horse contender for RPG of the generation, Nier: Automata is a curiously dark and unique role playing game. It's a top, little-known title, but a bit of an acquired taste. However, at this price it's absolutely worth a go – you rarely see it go this low.View Deal

Persona 5 £27.99 £19.99 at Argos

High-school kids battling demons and spirits across the neon-lit streets of Tokyo? What more could you want?! A spirited and charmingly weird RPG, don't be put off by the number "5" in the title – each game in the series more or less stands alone so you can jump right in here at the fifth entry without a problem.View Deal

How to get the best deals at Argos on Black Friday

If you haven't already, make sure you are signed up for an Argos account so you are ready to go when the deals start appearing on Black Friday - Argos usually start posting them at the stroke of midnight on November 23, so you don't want to be wasting time setting up your account on the day.

Argos has also recommend that you sign up to its mailing list to be the first to hear about the deals, as well as providing you with information about current deals.

Once you have an account it's well worth making a wishlist so your Black Friday shopping list is ready to go - of course, it can't be guaranteed that everything in your list will be discounted, but preparing ahead of time could save a lot of stress on the day.

If you need to spread the cost of your purchases, you may want to sign up for an Argos Card, which has credit plans ranging from 3-12 months.

If you have a Nectar card, this is another way you can ease the cost of your Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases this year - if you shop at Sainsbury's for example and have been collecting points, you can use these to pay for your items at the checkout.

It's worth checking in with the Nectar website as they sometimes have special deals for online shopping - right now you can get 1 point per £1 spent at the Argos website.

Want some general pointers? Here are our 10 tips for making the most of Black Friday 2018

Although Black Friday deals will go live at midnight on November 23, Argos say the quietest time for online shopping is typically between 3 and 4 am, so if you want to get your hands on the best deals, it may be worth an extra early start (or pulling an all-nighter).

Unsurprisingly, it's Argos' Black Friday tech deals that are typically the most popular, so if you're in the market for a new TV, games console, or smartphone, head straight to the tech section of the website.

You may also want to keep any eye on the Argos website for vouchers and discount codes, in case there are any further reductions to be had.

Last year, Argos reported a huge 78.5 million visits to the website on Black Friday, so if you have your heart set on a particular product, it's well worth preparing in advance to beat the crowds.

Argos has also reported that last year's Black Friday saw them sell enough kettles to make 81,000 cups of tea, sold 15,394 TVs, and that its customers spent over £280,000 on board games.

If you're planning on visiting your local Argos in person, the store should be well-staffed, with over 10,000 additional workers expected to be introduced in the lead up to Christmas.

What about Cyber Monday?

If you miss out on all the deals at Argos this Black Friday, fear not - there will be a huge Cyber Monday sale across the website on November 26, which will likely be your last chance to shop with massive discounts before Christmas.

Usually Cyber Monday involves a repeat of deals you'll see on Black Friday, but can occasionally involve even bigger discounts, so if you're strapped for cash you may want to to hold off until then.

Still, with the amount of traffic that Argos is likely to see over Black Friday, don't be surprised if some of the best deals are already gone by then.

The top 5 Argos Black Friday deals last year

1. Samsung 55MU6220 55-inch Curved 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Black Friday 2017 was huge for 4K TVs, and this stunning deal from Argos was no exception. Last year, Argos was selling this beautiful, curved Samsung, with 55 inches of 4K UHD screen and HDR support for the sweet price of £579.

2. Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch i5 8GB 1TB laptop One of the biggest laptop discounts from Argos last year was on the Acer Aspire 3 laptop with a 15.6 inch display, Intel i5 Dual Core Processor, and 8GB of RAM, with a drop in price of £160.

3. PS4 Slim 500GB with FIFA 18, GT Sport Bundle & Playlink game Last year Argos offered a brand new PS4 Slim 500GB Black with three games included for just £199 - shoppers got the console, FIFA 18, Gran Turismo Sport and a choice of 1 of 3 Playlink games.

4. Amazon Fire 7 tablet The 2017 Amazon Fire tablets have Alexa built in so you can control your smart home systems or your Fire TV Stick simply by talking to your tablet - and last year Argos reduced them by £10 for Black Friday.

5. AKG C50BT Bluetooth headphones On Black Friday 2017 Amazon had these AKG C50BT Bluetooth headphones for £89 so the Argos price of just £69.99 was a great deal on a pair of really good on-ear wireless headphones from a great brand.

Argos Black Friday deals predictions for 2018

Although Argos is yet to announce its Black Friday deals, we can make an educated guess as to which products are likely to be discounted on November 23.

The retailer has also launched its Christmas hub, where 'trending' gifts include Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 for Xbox One, the Honor 8X, and the Sega Portable Games Console with 85 games - hopefully some of these items will be discounted on Black Friday.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Argos CEO John Rogers said that he expects "smart home, gaming accessories, and home entertainment gadgets will be among the products most in demand."

1. Smart speakers We've seen a huge influx of smart speakers onto the market this year, with Argos reporting that there are more homes with smart speakers than pet rabbits. Argos has a range from all the big names, including Amazon, Apple, Google, Sonos, and more.

2. 4K Tvs 2018 has been the year of the 4K TV, and despite the launch of 8K models, 4K or Ultra HD continues to dominate the market. Right now Argos stocks a huge variety, with models from Sony, Samsung, Hisense, and more.

3. Acer laptops Last year Argos made some huge discounts on its laptops, particularly from its high performance range, with models from Acer especially reduced.

4. Wireless headphones As wireless headphones have become better in terms of audio quality, their popularity has increased, and based on the discounts Argos made last year, we expect to see similar reductions across Bluetooth headphones this year.

5. Console bundles Last year, Argos made some significant discounts on console bundles, including the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4. This year we think that we'll see discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles as well, making it a great time to buy a new console.

6. STEM toys STEM toys have surged in popularity over the last year, and we expect to see discounts in this area in Argos' Black Friday 2018 sale. Although toys haven't had the largest discounts in the past, Argos is likely to make some reductions in the hope of tempting parents shopping for Christmas presents.

The top Argos Black Friday categories

Argos has reported that its top-selling category on Black Friday 2017 was technology, with TVs, games consoles, tablets, and phones leading the way. Here are some quick links to some of the biggest product categories for Argos Black Friday 2018:

Reasons to choose or avoid Argos

As one of the most popular places to shop for Black Friday deals, the Argos website will be dealing with a huge amount of traffic, so there is a good chance the website could go down on the day.

To avoid this, try shopping in the early hours on November 23 when the website is expected to be the least busy.

Although the website will be busy, Argos does offer a lot of convenience for Black Friday shoppers, particularly through its Fast Track delivery service, which costs £3.95 for home delivery, or free, faster collection from its stores.

Argos also offers flexibility to shoppers when it comes to payment, so if you're looking to spread out the cost of an expensive purchase like a television for example, you can do so using the Argos card, which works like a credit card.

Here's what not to do on Black Friday - The 5 biggest mistakes you can make on Black Friday

Stick with TechRadar to get the best deals

We get it - Black Friday and Cyber Monday can feel a little overwhelming, especially when there are so many deals out there from a huge variety of stores and websites. With all these options, it's easy to feel like you're not getting the best deal, and to go for the first deal you see, meaning you could miss out on huge reductions down the line.

That's why we're following all the top retailers, including Argos, and keeping an eye on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so we can report back on the very best discounts on televisions, laptops, toys, and more.

For breaking deals, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Argos this year.