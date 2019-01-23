Best billing and invoicing software of 2019

When it comes to billing and invoicing, it’s possible to do everything manually. However, going that route risks introducing errors, not least in terms of invoice numbers and dates, but you might even be late on your billing. Automated invoicing solutions make the whole process far simpler.

Even better, many invoicing and billing software solutions cost little to use, or are even free for light use, and many have free trials to allow you to test them. This makes for a welcome option for startups or small businesses to see which option works best for them – and even enterprise versions are available.

Most invoicing and billing solutions run from the cloud, so there are usually no downloads, just a web portal from which your invoices can be accessed, sent, or edited using mobile apps, no matter where you are.

Additionally, it’s not just plain invoices that are usually provided, but workflows which allow for estimates, time taken, and a breakdown of costs, even for team collaborations.

To help with the decision process when it comes to picking out the right solution for your business, we’ve listed five of the best invoicing and billing services below.

FreshBooks

Simple and easy invoicing

Templates provided

Automated payments

Get paid in any currency

Fewer features than QuickBooks

FreshBooks makes invoicing and billing easy, with simple to make and edit templates, and a raft of features to ensure the overall process is streamlined and effective for a range of business models.

This includes being able to charge a deposit, and automate reminders. Additionally, everything is stored online in the cloud so you can access your saved data using mobile apps from any device. You can also keep track of your business billing and expenses, and there’s an especially handy feature which allows you to connect to your bank account to import the data for easier expenses management.

If you charge for your time rather than products, there’s also a timer feature that allows you to keep track of how much billable time you spend on a project. This also applies if you run a team and need to keep tabs on how much work each person has spent on a project for setting up an overall charge against a specific client.

Furthermore, this can also be presented in a broken-down format for the client so they know what they’re paying for. If the client is concerned about costs on a project, you can also allow them to access any estimates in the cloud as required.

Pricing starts from $15 a month for 5 clients, rising to $50 per month for up to 500.

Zoho Invoice

All-in invoicing

Simple templates

Automated reminders

Advanced features

Heavy users might prefer Zoho Books

Well organized and easy to use, Zoho Invoice is a comprehensive billing and invoicing solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It comes with many features that are simple to navigate, and a number of these can be automated to save you time.

Zoho Invoice also offers its own report generator and as it’s run through the cloud you can access and update it through the available apps. This product is also integrated with 11 payment gateways and can bill internationally, so there shouldn’t be any problems with taking payments.

If you’re looking for a solution for managing invoicing, billing, quotes, contacts, and expenses, Zoho Invoice covers all these and can be further integrated into other Zoho products, such as Zoho Mail, Zoho CRM, and Zoho Books.

For up to five users the software is free to use, and that could be very useful for a startup looking to test the waters and see whether Zoho Invoice is worth continuing with.

Otherwise pricing begins at $9 per month for up to 50 clients, or $19 per month for up to 500 customers. While there is a more expensive plan for unlimited customers, it might be worth upgrading to Zoho Books instead of taking that option, as the latter offers both the invoicing software as well as comprehensive accounting software. So for heavy users, unless you have an alternative in place, it might be better to upgrade the product rather than the plan.

Simplybill

Billing made simple

Large number of invoicing templates

Automated tax rates

Backups provide redundancy against accidental deletions

No support for payment gateways

As the name suggests, Simplybill is a simplified invoice and billing system which includes all of the basic features you would expect, including the ability to set up automatic tax rates (even for different countries).

The product runs in the cloud, allowing you to access your account on the go through mobile apps, and you can elect to receive push notifications in the event that an invoice becomes overdue.

One drawback is that there is no support for any payment gateways currently, although Simplybill allows for PayPal subscription links.

Pricing for Simplybill is based, unusually, not on the number of clients but simply on the number of invoices sent out each month, beginning at $5 per month for up to 25 invoices sent, going up to $15 per month for up to 100, then $25 per month for unlimited billing.

Invoicera

Invoicing with lots of billing options

Integrates with 25+ global payment gateways

Manage multiple companies

Automatic subscriptions

Limited reporting

Invoicera is another software platform for managing payments, time tracking, and project costs. Like most others, it’s cloud-based so can be accessed using apps when you’re out and about. Setup is simple but the software has a number of features that will allow you to cover almost any aspect of billing outside of direct accounting.

Although Invoicera doesn’t have as many templates as other providers, the ones offered are fully customizable. There are also a number of options for automation, including recurring invoices and subscriptions, all of which can be paid for through a comprehensive range of payment gateways.

Additionally, Invoicera has a nifty feature for automatically adding late payment fees where applicable. Another interesting option is the ability to operate multiple trading names or companies through the same account.

There’s a free starter package for up to three clients, then you pay $15 per month for up to 100 active clients. Costs go up according to the number of staff members you want to be able to use the app, with the most expensive option being $149 per month for an enterprise solution with unlimited clients and unlimited users.

Express Invoice

Take more direct control over your own data

Simple program

Control your own data

No cost for additional users

No payment gateway integration

For those business owners who want more direct control over their data, Express Invoice from NCH Software is a downloadable program that runs on your own business computer or network, rather than in the cloud.

This offers the benefit of being able to directly print or fax invoices rather than simply sending them as an email as with other solutions. It also means you have control of your own business data, rather than a third-party having responsibility for it. Although there are no mobile apps, Express Invoice does allow you to sync other devices such as laptops, Android phones, and even Amazon’s Fire tablets.

Furthermore, it’s a simpler app than others featured here, focused on the quick and easy generation of invoices from quotes, rather than handling direct billing and payment.

Pricing starts from $39 as a one-time fee for the Basic version, although a Plus version is also available for handling multiple businesses. Also bear in mind that because it’s a downloadable program, you can add users without it costing extra.