Treat yourself with an electric toothbrush deal this Amazon Prime Day

The best Amazon Prime Day deals aren't just for TVs and Amazon Echo products, there are plenty of great bargains on devices designed to help you look and feel better.

Some of our favourite wellbeing tech deals this Amazon Prime Day are on electric toothbrushes – which experts have confirmed are nearly always way more effective than a manual brush. This means if you're still scrubbing away with a traditional toothbrush it's time for an upgrade.

Luckily, there are three top electric toothbrush bargains for you this Amazon Prime Day, whether you're looking for an app-connected smart brush, a simple electric option or one for your kids.

Looking for a quick blast of freshness? Then this lightning deal on the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 is definitely worth a look - but you'll need to be fast. Stock is limited, so when it's gone, it's gone.

Lightning Deal: Oral-B Pro 3 3000 £49.80 £34.99 at Amazon

The Oral-B Pro 3 3000 was originally £99.99, and although it's been around the £50 mark for the past few months, an additional £15 off makes it a great buy for those shopping for an affordable option.

For those looking for a bit more tech, there's the Oral-B SmartSeries 6500. This smart, app-connected toothbrush has five cleaning modes and is now available for £54.99, which is a big £37.96 saving and 41% off its original price.

Oral-B SmartSeries 6500: £92.95 £54.99 at Amazon

If you want your electric toothbrush to come with all the bells and whistles, while also saving you cash, the SmartSeries 6500 is the one for you - the Bluetooth-connected brush even comes with a separate display to guide your clean!

Next there's the Fairywill Sonic Toothbrush, ideal for kids this brush has a super long battery life and a number of different cleaning modes for £15.99, which is a £7 saving this Amazon Prime Day.

Fairywill Sonic Toothbrush: £22.99 £15.99 at Amazon

This well-rated on Amazon toothbrush is incredibly cheap and the perfect addition to your bathroom cabinet if you're on a tight budget but appreciate a good clean.

Finally, the best Amazon Prime Day deal on electric toothbrushes is saved for last. You can pick up the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 for £49.99, which is a huge £90 saving for this fantastic electric toothbrush. The 4300 toothbrush lasts two weeks on a single charge and comes with its own travel case.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300: £139.99 £49.99

Save yourself £90 on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 with this Prime Day deal. It features two intensity levels, pressure sensor, two week battery life and comes with a travel case.

