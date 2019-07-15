Moto G7 sees giant Amazon Prime Day cuts making it a top budget buy

If you're looking for a budget yet reliable phone for Amazon Prime Day, then stop searching – several Motorola phones have seen major discounts, including the Moto G7, and they'll be all you need in the way of affordable handsets.

The Moto G7 was an affordable powerhouse at its original price tag, so with this £40 reduction it's an even more tempting smartphone for anyone in the market for a low-cost handset right now.

It replaces the Moto G6, which has also received a £40 cut for Amazon Prime Day, and is just as reliable and impressive for a year-old phone.

We're not done there either, as the Motorola One Vision - a budget smartphone with 21:9 display, 'punch-hole' front camera, and other impressive features – has £68 off, a sizable discount.

Moto G7 Prime Day deal

(Image credit: Motorola) Moto G7 (64GB): £219.99 £179.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a solid budget smartphone, Motorola has you covered, and now its reliable Moto G7 is even cheaper with £40 knocked off. If you're looking for an affordable yet powerful smartphone, you can't go wrong with the Moto G7.

Moto G6 Prime Day deal

(Image credit: Motorola) Moto G6 (64GB): £179.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Motorola's G range are always reliable budget smartphones, and although the Moto G6 has been overshadowed by the Moto G7, that just means it's even more affordable. With £40 off, it's now a steal.

Moto One Vision Prime Day deal

(Image credit: Motorola) Motorola One Vision (128GB): £267.99 £199.99 at Amazon

The Motorola One Vision isn't a 'premium' device technically, but it looks like it – with a 'punch-hole' front camera, 21:9 aspect ratio, and Full HD+ display, you're getting all the tech you'd get in a high-end smartphone, but now it's at a sub-£200 price.

Smartphone discounts aren't the only price cuts for Amazon Prime Day, as many tech products are seeing big discounts.

