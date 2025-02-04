Optoma's new 4K laser projector promises high brightness with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so it knows what to do with it
The future's bright for Optoma's 4K projector
- 4K with 5,000 lumens peak brightness
- Dolby Vision and HDR10+
- £3,999.99 (about $4,960 / AU$8,000)
Optoma has announced a new and very bright 4K laser projector, the Optoma UHZ68LV. It has two HDR options, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and promises peak brightness of 5,000 lumens – that's way up there with the brightest options among the best projectors.
It's a dual-laser projector, and Optoma says it delivers 90% DCI-P3 cinema grade color accuracy. It's designed for flexible installation, and can be placed in a front, rear or ceiling-mounted setup.
Optoma UHZ68LV: key features and pricing
The projector is powered by Optoma's PureEngine Ultra, the latest generation of its home theater image processor, and it comes with ISF calibration to optimize the picture for the viewing conditions. There's also Filmmaker Mode so you can enjoy movies as their creators intended.
The Optoma UHZ68LV has a 1.6x Zoom with lens shift and 360-degree projection capability, and while the full specifications haven't yet been announced the German retailer Beamer24 details Dolby Atmos; eArc; USB-A, RJ-45 and S/PDIF; HDMI 2.0 and 2.1; an ultra-fast picture mode of up to 240Hz; and low latency. The light source has a quoted life of 30,000 hours.
The new Optoma UHZ68LV is launching today with an official price of £3,999.99 (about $4,960 / AU$8,000).
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
