New Epson portable laser projectors with Google TV get US pricing and release date

Projector maker Epson has dropped details about a pair of new models joining its “Mini” lineup. The EF-22 ($999.99) and EF-21 ($899.99) are portable projectors designed for easy set-up that beam images as big as 150 inches. These models feature Google TV for streaming – a welcome upgrade over the company’s earlier portable projectors, which used the more bare-bones Android TV platform.

The new Epson pair has better brightness specs than what you typically get with the best portable projectors. Both models are rated for 1,000 lumens (ISO) of white and color brightness. Image resolution is 1080p Full HD, and both support HDR10 high dynamic range.

Epson’s proprietary EpiqSense technology automatically sizes, focuses, and aligns pictures when the projectors are set up and positioned. The EF-22 model also features a 360-degree swivel stand that can tilt to project images at any angle, even on the ceiling.

With a 2x 5W Dolby Audio speaker system, both the EF-22 and EF-21 are all-in-one home entertainment systems. They also feature a 3.5mm audio output for connecting headphones and an HDMI input for connecting one of the best 4K Blu-ray players or a laptop computer.

Color options for the EF-22 and EF-21 include Diamond White, Opal Green and Quartz Rose, and the EF-22 also comes in Stone Blue and Onyx Black. An optional EpiqVision Mini Custom Travel Case for taking your projector on the go is available for $49.99.

The Epson EF-22 and EF-21 will be available starting in early October.

Epson's EF-21 portable projector lacks the built-in swivel stand of its EF-22 big brother (shown at top) (Image credit: Epson)

A promising pair of portables

Epson is well known for its home theater projectors, including the Epson Pro Cinema LS12000, which tops our list of the best 4K projectors as the best overall model. However, it has only taken tentative steps into portable “lifestyle” projectors. The new EF-22 and EF-21 look to be the company’s best portables yet, with Google TV built-in for streaming and a sleek new design with multiple color options.

The portable projector space has become fairly oversaturated, with projectors like Samsung’s The Freestyle and LG CineBeam Q competing with models from XGIMI, Anker, JMGO, Dangbei, and other brands, including super-cheap projectors on Amazon. Given the crowded nature of the portable market, will Epson be able to make a name for itself in this space as well?

A key advantage Epson has going for it is its reliable, no-nonsense specifications. Epson uses the internationally recognized ISO 21118 standard to create brightness specs for its projectors, portable models included, so when Epson says its projector puts out 1,000 lumens, you can count on that number being accurate. That stands in contrast to multiple other projector manufacturers, a number of which have been sued by Epson for making misleading or downright false projector brightness claims.

We can’t wait to get an up-close look at Epson’s new portable projectors and expect they might just join the ranks of the best portable projectors after we’ve completed our review.