The T3 Awards 2024 have been announced – here are all the big winners

What's the greatest gadget of 2024? You'll have to wait until October for our TechRadar Choice Awards, but in the meantime our sister site T3 has announced its own T3 Awards 2024 in association with Norton.

The awards span a whopping 85 categories across everything from home tech to mobiles, TVs, fitness and more, and they're topped by 12 Headline Awards honoring the very best of the best.

Such as? Well, Product Of The Year went to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra – a pair of headphones which we also rate highly, having awarded them 4.5 stars in our review. The Apple Vision Pro won the Tech Innovation Award, while the MacBook Air M3 picked up the Reader's Choice Award and Apple also won the Retailer Of The Year (US) gong.

Elsewhere, the prestigious Brand Of The Year award went to premium watch maker Christopher Ward, while Simba mattresses were honored with the Sustainability Award. Amazon Prime Video took home the Streaming award after an excellent year that saw the launch of the acclaimed Fallout series.

Meanwhile, T3's collaboration with another of our sister brands, Wallpaper*, saw design awards for the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde and Ruark Audio R810 High Fidelity Radiogram, in the Home and Tech categories respectively.

T3’s Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher, said: “As these awards show, it's been a truly impressive year in the technology lifestyle space. The team has been hard at work testing all the products nominated, using its expertise to ensure they provide the ultimate upgrade. These are products that our readers aspire to own. Not just because they look great but because they are the best in their class. ”

The full list of winners is below, or you can head over to T3.com and check out all of the T3 Awards 2024 coverage there.

T3 Awards 2024: Headline awards

Brand Of The Year Christopher Ward

Christopher Ward Product Of The Year Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Retailer Of The Year (US) Apple

Apple Retailer Of The Year (UK) Decathlon

Decathlon Sustainability Award Simba

Simba Tech Innovation Award Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro Design Award, Active in association with Wallpaper* SWAROVSKI OPTIK AX Visio binoculars

SWAROVSKI OPTIK AX Visio binoculars Design Award, Auto in association with Wallpaper* BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW Vision Neue Klasse Design Award, Home in association with Wallpaper* Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Design Award, Tech in association with Wallpaper* Ruark Audio R810 High Fidelity Radiogram

Ruark Audio R810 High Fidelity Radiogram Streaming Award in association with ShortList Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Reader's Choice Award Apple MacBook Air (M3 chip)

T3 Awards 2024: Active awards

Best car Mercedes E class E300e

Mercedes E class E300e Best electric car Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan Best Fitness Innovation OXA Life

OXA Life Best Outdoor Innovation LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter

LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Water Filter Best Home Gym Equipment Primal Personal Series 34kg Adjustable Dumbbell

Primal Personal Series 34kg Adjustable Dumbbell Best Multisport Watch Garmin Forerunner 965

Garmin Forerunner 965 Best Running Shoes Saucony Endorphin Speed 4

Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 Best Running Watch Garmin Forerunner 165

Garmin Forerunner 165 Best Workout Shoes Vivobarefoot Motus Strength

Vivobarefoot Motus Strength Best Dashcam Nextbase IQ

Nextbase IQ Best Electric Bike BMC 257 AMP AL TWO

BMC 257 AMP AL TWO Best Road Bike Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 Best Electric Scooter Pure Advance Flex

Pure Advance Flex Best Fitness Headphones Jabra Elite 8 Active

Jabra Elite 8 Active Best Action Camera Insta360 Ace Pro

Insta360 Ace Pro Best Drone DJI Mini 4 Pro

DJI Mini 4 Pro Best Hiking Boots Danner Mountain 600

Danner Mountain 600 Best Tent TNF HomeStead Domey 3-Person Tent

TNF HomeStead Domey 3-Person Tent Best Walking Shoes Adidas Terrex FreeHiker 2.0

Adidas Terrex FreeHiker 2.0 Best Waterproof Jacket Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket

Mountain Equipment Makalu Jacket Best Smartwatch Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 Best Smart Ring Oura Ring Gen 3

Oura Ring Gen 3 Best Outdoor Watch Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

T3 Awards 2024: Home awards

Best Barbecue Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal BBQ + Smoker

Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal BBQ + Smoker Best Outdoor Cooking Appliance Gozney Arc

Gozney Arc Best Robot Lawnmower Segway Navimow iSeries

Segway Navimow iSeries Best Home Air Device Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Eufy Clean X9 Pro

Cleaner Eufy Clean X9 Pro Best Vacuum Cleaner Shark Detect Pro

Shark Detect Pro Best Duvet Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet

Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet Best Mattress Emma NextGen Premium mattress

Emma NextGen Premium mattress Best Pillow Luff Bamboo Pillow

Luff Bamboo Pillow Best Air Fryer Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer Best Blender/Mixer Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender

Smeg BLC02WHMUK High Performance Blender Best Coffee Machine Sage Barista Touch Impress

Sage Barista Touch Impress Best Multicooker / Pressure Cooker Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer Best Large Appliance Brand Samsung

Samsung Best Small Appliance Brand ProCook

ProCook Best Smart Speaker Echo Show 8 (3rd gen)

Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) Best Smart Energy Product Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest Learning Thermostat Best Smart Lighting Govee Floor Lamp Pro

Govee Floor Lamp Pro Best Smart Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Best Smart Security Device Yale Floodlight Camera

Yale Floodlight Camera Best Electric Toothbrush SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush Best Hair Removal Tool Braun Skin i-Expert Pro 7

Braun Skin i-Expert Pro 7 Best Watch Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300

Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300 Best Hair Styling Tool mdlondon Blow Hair Dryer

mdlondon Blow Hair Dryer Best Office Chair Slouch Task One

T3 Awards 2024: Tech awards