People are increasingly swapping Google for the likes of ChatGPT, according to a major survey – here’s why

27% of respondents in the US use AI tools instead of search engines

Uptake is lower in the UK, where 13% of consumers favor AI tools

Reasons given include efficiency, ease of use, accuracy and personalisation

For decades, “Google it” has been the answer if you want answers on the web. But that could be changing: according to new survey data, more and more people are swapping search engines for AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT.

More than a quarter of people recently surveyed in the US reported using AI tools instead of a traditional search engines. That number was lower in the UK, but still representative of a significant shift in consumer behaviour, with 13% of respondents saying that they now turn to AI ahead of traditional search tools such as Bing and Google.

The data comes from in-depth research conducted in December 2024 by Future, the publisher which owns TechRadar. Hundreds of UK and US consumers took part in the survey, answering a series of questions on their interaction with AI-powered tools and services.

Just as revealing as those headline statistics are the reasons people gave for using AI tools instead of search engines. We’ve unpicked the key takeaways below – and the answers make for fascinating reading.

Why are people switching?

Every survey participant who said that they use AI instead of search engines was asked to give reasons why. The sentiments were remarkably similar on both sides of the Atlantic, with five clear threads emerging from the data.

Time-saving and efficiency was one justification, with users suggesting that AI tools deliver specific results more quickly. One participant in the US went into detail, saying that AI tools allow them to “grasp key information faster, without having to browse through everything one by one like in the traditional way.”

That was echoed by UK respondents, including one who wrote that AI tools are “much more specific than a general Google search.”

But it’s not just speed that appeals to adopters of AI. Ease of use also plays a key role in the shift away from traditional search engines, with a number of responses claiming that AI tools make the search process simpler, more user-friendly and – in the words of one UK participant – “more convenient”. A US participant summed it up succinctly: “It’s easier than Googling!”

Accuracy of results is another factor cited in the survey feedback. In the US, a user commented that “the results from AI search are more precise”, reflecting a broader idea that AI tools offer more relevant information, with less noise than traditional search. “I get more accurate [sic] and less bias in search results,” wrote a UK participant.

The contextual awareness of AI tools also appears to be a key factor in pulling users away from search engines.

One UK user wrote that they “used it to get more tailored results when writing my Master’s thesis”, while another said that AI “feels more specific and personalized.” That was mirrored by responses in the US, including one which reported that AI responses are "customized for each individual question.”

Finally, survey respondents praised the depth and insight offered by AI tools. “It gives more of an in-depth explanation rather than traditional search engines,” wrote one participant in the UK.

Some praised the ability of AI tools to summarise complex topics in an accessible way, while others appreciated the creative potential of exchanges with AI chatbots. “It can understand the context really well and chat with me,” wrote one US user.

"Swapping Google for ChatGPT isn't a leap – it's evolution"

The sentiments expressed in the survey tally with those of plenty of AI experts, too.

According to A.J. Ghergich, a global VP at Botify, "People are waking up to 'AI as the everyday assistant, not just a search engine.'”

He continues: "Swapping Google for ChatGPT isn't a leap – it's evolution. We're trading link-scrolling for conversation, moving from digital library cards to having a personal researcher who talks back.

"We're done with generic search results. AI promises something better – a digital confidant who gets to know you, remembers your preferences, and becomes smarter with every conversation."

Meanwhile, Ben Wood, Chief Analyst, CCS Insight, says that the research "aligns well with the feedback CCS Insight is seeing from consumers. Around 45% of people we spoke to in the UK told us the most compelling use case for AI is collating answers without having to click on search results. Summarising long documents and automatically writing emails or letters in a particular style are also popular user cases."

Much of this feedback reflects our own hands-on experience comparing ChatGPT Search to Google Search, and with the likes of Perplexity Search also offering an AI alternative to traditional search engines, we wouldn't be surprised if future surveys see this trend accelerating.

As John-Anthony Disotto, TechRadar's Senior AI Writer, says, "People want info and they want it fast. AI is showcasing that it can get you accurate info faster than anything we’ve seen before."

510 participants from the US and 518 participants from the UK responded to the survey.