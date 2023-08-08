The Galaxy Tab S9 FE may no longer be so budget-friendly according to new leaks

Whenever Samsung releases a Fan Edition (FE) of a device, they downgrade a lot of the hardware so it can be sold at a significantly lower price. That pattern may soon change as a recent leak states the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE may not see a huge price drop compared to its base model.

This information comes from notable industry leaker Roland Quandt on X (or Twitter if you prefer) who claims a Wi-Fi only Tab S9 FE sporting 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage will cost 63,000 INR (Indian Rupee). Converted into USD, that’s about $760. This means the downgraded tablet could cost just $40 less than the standard Galaxy Tab S9 at its lowest price point and $60 more than the Galaxy Tab S8 . Ironically enough, the Tab S9 has the overall better hardware. This may come as a shock to people wanting to try out Samsung’s next gen tablets without having to pay a high cost. If these leaks come true, you’re probably better off getting the Tab S8 instead.

Dubious claim

There is a chance this could all be one big misunderstanding. GSMArena claims in their report “Indian customers normally pay a lot more for Samsung tablets than Americans.” With this disparity in mind, the actual price for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE could actually be much closer to $600 instead. That amount is still more expensive than the last “Fan Edition tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE ”, according to the report. But at the very least, it’s a bit more manageable than $760.

GSMArena’s claim may actually hold some truth. If you were to compare the cost of Samsung tablets sold in India and the United States, you will notice a similar price gap. The Galaxy Tab S9 , for example, costs 72,999 INR or over $880. But in the US, you only have to pay $799 for the base model. So it’s possible the final product may not be so expensive. Hopefully, the company does indeed charge a mid-range price and not a high-end one.

Besides the dubious price tag, we have seen other leaks come out recently regarding the tablet. For instance, Samsung’s French website accidentally confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and a FE Plus model. No word so far on how much the latter will sell for. 9to5Google also spotted the device’s model pop up on the FCC website, potentially hinting at an imminent launch – maybe sooner than early Autumn. Of course, take these leaks with a grain of salt. Things can always change at the last minute.