The iPad Pro 2024 could have a price hike and a later launch than expected

Just about the only thing we know for sure about the upcoming iPad Pro 2024 is that it will be expensive, but exactly how expensive is still unclear. The latest leak though suggests that it could cost up to $200 (around £160 / AU$305) more than the current model.

This is according to leaker @Tech_Reve, who cites a report from OMDIA (a global analyst company), detailing the predicted prices of the iPad Pro 2024’s OLED screen panels. It’s predicted that the 11-inch model’s screen will cost Apple between $280-$290, while the rumored 13-inch iPad Pro’s screen will cost Apple between $380-$390.

@Tech_Reve claims based on this that the retail price of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 will be around $100-$150 (roughly £80 / AU$150 – £120 / AU$230) more than its predecessor, while the retail price of the 13-inch model will be approximately $150-$200 (around £120 / AU$230 – £160 / AU$305) more.

Apple OLED iPad News:- Samsung Display supplies the 11-inch panel, while LG Display provides the 13-inch panel.- LG Display's target shipment for OLED iPad panels this year is 4.5 million units, while Samsung Display aims for 4 million units.- The average price per unit for…February 23, 2024 See more

For reference, the iPad Pro 11 (2022) starts at $799 / £900 / AU$1,399, so in the US at least that could mean a starting price of $900-$950 for the 11-inch iPad Pro 2024, with similar price rises elsewhere. The iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) starts at $1,099 / £1,249 / AU$1,899, so the 13-inch iPad Pro 2024 might start at $1,250-$1,300 in the US.

We would, however, take these prices with a pinch of salt, not least because in their post on X, @Tech_Reve seems to have listed incorrect prices from the OMDIA report, so their own sale price estimates could be wrong as a result.

These prices are also actually lower than an earlier iPad Pro 2024 pricing leak had suggested. But it seems almost certain that with the move from a mini-LED display to a pricier OLED one, these tablets will cost even more than their predecessors anyway.

In any case, there are a few other notable things in the OMDIA report, as it claims that the 11-inch screen has a resolution of 1668 x 2388, while the 13-inch one is 1920 x 2880. In the case of the 11-inch screen that’s the same as the current model, but the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) has a resolution of 2048 x 2732.

That change could be due to the rumored move from a 12.9-inch screen to a 13-inch one, but actually OMDIA also says that this upcoming panel is 12.9 inches, describing it specifically as “12.9 inches (also known as 13 inches),” so perhaps the screen won’t be growing after all.

Finally, the report states that these new iPad Pros will land late in the second quarter of the year, which likely means May or June. That’s at odds with another recent leak though, which suggests we’ll see the iPad Pro 2024 in March.

