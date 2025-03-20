How to watch Marlow Murder Club season 2 online — stream now
Adaptation of best-selling novels is back for a second season
Watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 online
Marlow Murder Club is back for a second season. This guide will give you all the information you need to watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 – wherever you are in the world with a VPN.
Airs: All episodes from 19 Mar
FREE stream: U (UKTV's streaming service).
Unblock any stream: Try NordVPN for 30 days
The new series will see the all female gang back together to solve three different murder mysteries, based on the bestselling books by the show's creator and writer Robert Thorogood. Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan are all back, alongside some big name guests, attempting to solve the next series of murders to rock their usually quaint town.
Tune in to Marlow Murder Club Series 2 on U&Drama and U to watch all six episodes now. Here’s how to watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 online and from anywhere.
Watch Marlow Murder Club S2 online in the UK
Marlow Murder Club Series 2 is being shown in the UK on U&Drama and UKTV's streaming service, U.
Abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere.
Marlow Murder Club season 2 release schedule
Marlow Murder Club Series 2 will air on Tuesday, March 19 on U&Drama. All episodes will also be available to watch on the U streaming service from that date too.
Watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 around the world
Can I watch Marlow Murder Club season 2 in the US?
Season 1 is available in the US right now on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 will follow but according to PBS, there's no official US release date as yet.
Remember: if you're traveling outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to switch to a UK IP address and watch season 2 for free on U – from anywhere in the world!
Can I watch Marlow Murder Club season 2 in Canada?
There's no word on when Marlow Murder Club season 2 will be available to watch in Canada.
However, if you're on holiday from the UK, you can use a VPN to access the show and everything else on U.
Can I watch Marlow Murder Club S2 online in Australia?
There's no word on when Marlow Murder Club Series 2 will be available in Australia.
If you're travelling from the UK, we recommend using NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
McDonald's reveals A Minecraft Movie meal with a bizarre set of collectibles and the most sinister sounding sauce ever
Plex is raising its prices and making a great key feature no longer free – here's why some subscribers are signing up to the Lifetime Pass before the rise