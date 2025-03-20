How to watch Marlow Murder Club season 2 online — stream now

Watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 online

Marlow Murder Club is back for a second season. This guide will give you all the information you need to watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 – wherever you are in the world with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: All episodes from 19 Mar FREE stream: U (UKTV's streaming service). Unblock any stream: Try NordVPN for 30 days

The new series will see the all female gang back together to solve three different murder mysteries, based on the bestselling books by the show's creator and writer Robert Thorogood. Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan are all back, alongside some big name guests, attempting to solve the next series of murders to rock their usually quaint town.

Tune in to Marlow Murder Club Series 2 on U&Drama and U to watch all six episodes now. Here’s how to watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 online and from anywhere.

Watch Marlow Murder Club S2 online in the UK

Marlow Murder Club Series 2 is being shown in the UK on U&Drama and UKTV's streaming service, U.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere.

Marlow Murder Club season 2 release schedule

Marlow Murder Club Series 2 will air on Tuesday, March 19 on U&Drama. All episodes will also be available to watch on the U streaming service from that date too.

Watch Marlow Murder Club Series 2 around the world

Can I watch Marlow Murder Club season 2 in the US?

Season 1 is available in the US right now on PBS Masterpiece. Season 2 will follow but according to PBS, there's no official US release date as yet.

Remember: if you're traveling outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to switch to a UK IP address and watch season 2 for free on U – from anywhere in the world!

Can I watch Marlow Murder Club season 2 in Canada?

There's no word on when Marlow Murder Club season 2 will be available to watch in Canada.

However, if you're on holiday from the UK, you can use a VPN to access the show and everything else on U.

Can I watch Marlow Murder Club S2 online in Australia?

There's no word on when Marlow Murder Club Series 2 will be available in Australia.

If you're travelling from the UK, we recommend using NordVPN – get the world's best VPN