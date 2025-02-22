How to watch World Open snooker 2025 – free live streams, schedule
World Open snooker broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
Judd Trump may be the back-to-back defending champion and designated top seed at the 2025 World Open, but if you thought that would guarantee him a slot at the Yushan tournament, you’d be wrong. He’ll first have to overcome Xing Zihao to actually qualify. Below we have all the info on how to watch World Open snooker 2025 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.
World No.2 Kyren Wilson is in the same position, and will face Hammad Miah in his own eliminator. There’s no such last-minute jeopardy, however, for Mark Selby, the WST’s in-form man.
The 41-year-old has won the past two events on the tour, a far cry from a few months ago, when he was contemplating retirement. Ronnie O’Sullivan, meanwhile, has now made it six withdrawals for the season. Here's where to watch World Open snooker live streams online from anywhere.
Watch World Open snooker 2025 Quick Guide
Tournament dates
- Dates: Sun, Feb 23 – Sat, Mar 1
Best free streams
- CCTV5 (China)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE World Open snooker live stream broadcasters
Every session of the World Open is being shown for free on CCTV5 in China.
- CCTV5 – China (all sessions)
If you're away from home and unable to tap into live coverage, use a VPN to watch 2025 World Open snooker for free as usual.
Use a VPN to watch any World Open snooker stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual World Open snooker live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch World Open snooker live streams in the UK
In the UK, the 2025 World Open will initially be shown on both TNT Sports 3 and Eurosport. However, Eurosport will be absorbed into TNT Sports on February 28.
TNT Sports also holds the rights to Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League soccer.
Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports.
Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch World Open snooker live streams in the US
Snooker fans in the US will need a subscription to WST Play in order to watch World Open 2025.
It costs £7 per month or £70 per year, which is roughly US$8.50 and US$85.
If you're traveling in the States but wanting to watch your home World Open snooker coverage, you'll need to download a VPN and use that to watch as if you were back at home.
Can I watch the 2025 World Open for free?
Yes! Viewers in China can watch World Open snooker for free, courtesy of CCTV5.
Fans away from home that are struggling to access their account can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
When is the 2025 World Open?
The 2025 World Open runs from Sunday, February 23 to Saturday, March 1.
World Open schedule 2025
What is the World Open snooker 2025 schedule?
(All times ET)
Sunday, February 23
1am – Session one
6.30am – Session two
Monday, February 24
1am – Session one
6.30am – Session two
Tuesday, February 25
1am – Session one
6.30am – Session two
Wednesday, February 26
1am – Session one
6.30am – Session two
Thursday, February 27
1am – Session one
6.30am – Session two
Friday, February 28
1am – Session one
6.30am – Session two
Saturday, March 1
1am – Session one
6.30am – Session two
Can I watch World Open 2025 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things World Open on the official World Snooker Tour social media channels on YouTube (@WorldSnookerTour) and Instagram (@WorldSnookerTour).
Disclaimer
