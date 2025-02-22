How to watch World Open snooker 2025 – free live streams, schedule

Judd Trump may be the back-to-back defending champion and designated top seed at the 2025 World Open, but if you thought that would guarantee him a slot at the Yushan tournament, you’d be wrong. He’ll first have to overcome Xing Zihao to actually qualify. Below we have all the info on how to watch World Open snooker 2025 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

World No.2 Kyren Wilson is in the same position, and will face Hammad Miah in his own eliminator. There’s no such last-minute jeopardy, however, for Mark Selby, the WST’s in-form man.

The 41-year-old has won the past two events on the tour, a far cry from a few months ago, when he was contemplating retirement. Ronnie O’Sullivan, meanwhile, has now made it six withdrawals for the season. Here's where to watch World Open snooker live streams online from anywhere.

Watch World Open snooker 2025 Quick Guide Tournament dates Dates: Sun, Feb 23 – Sat, Mar 1 Best free streams CCTV5 (China)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE World Open snooker live stream broadcasters

Every session of the World Open is being shown for free on CCTV5 in China.

CCTV5 – China (all sessions)

If you're away from home and unable to tap into live coverage, use a VPN to watch 2025 World Open snooker for free as usual.

Use a VPN to watch any World Open snooker stream

How to watch World Open snooker live streams in the UK

In the UK, the 2025 World Open will initially be shown on both TNT Sports 3 and Eurosport. However, Eurosport will be absorbed into TNT Sports on February 28.

TNT Sports also holds the rights to Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League soccer.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch World Open snooker live streams in the US

Snooker fans in the US will need a subscription to WST Play in order to watch World Open 2025.

It costs £7 per month or £70 per year, which is roughly US$8.50 and US$85.

If you're traveling in the States but wanting to watch your home World Open snooker coverage, you'll need to download a VPN and use that to watch as if you were back at home.

Can I watch the 2025 World Open for free? Yes! Viewers in China can watch World Open snooker for free, courtesy of CCTV5. Fans away from home that are struggling to access their account can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is the 2025 World Open? The 2025 World Open runs from Sunday, February 23 to Saturday, March 1.

World Open schedule 2025

What is the World Open snooker 2025 schedule? (All times ET) Sunday, February 23

1am – Session one

6.30am – Session two Monday, February 24

1am – Session one

6.30am – Session two Tuesday, February 25

1am – Session one

6.30am – Session two Wednesday, February 26

1am – Session one

6.30am – Session two Thursday, February 27

1am – Session one

6.30am – Session two Friday, February 28

1am – Session one

6.30am – Session two Saturday, March 1

1am – Session one

6.30am – Session two

Can I watch World Open 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things World Open on the official World Snooker Tour social media channels on YouTube (@WorldSnookerTour) and Instagram (@WorldSnookerTour).