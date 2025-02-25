How to watch The One That Got Away online from anywhere — stream English-language version of Cleddau

Watch The One That Got Away

The murder of a nurse in a local woods seems to be tried to a historic series of killings that demands the return of DI Ffion Lloyd (Elen Rhys) to the Welsh seaside town where she used to work. Was the original conviction safe? Is there a copycat killer at loose? And they are not the only questions that need answers.

Once back, Lloyd finds herself teamed with DS Rick Sheldon (Richard Harrington), not just a former colleague but also her ex-fiancé – now married. As the BBC says, "The series offers a forensic examination of a town, a killer, and a love affair – both past and present." It is also a dark six-part psychological thriller to binge.

The One That Got Away is the English-language version of Cleddau, which aired on S4C last year.

Here's where to watch The One That Got Away online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Tuesday, February 25 at 9.10pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One (Wales) Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Read on as we explain how to watch The One That Got Away from anywhere in the world.

If you're keen to watch The One That Got Away but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The One That Got Away from anywhere:

Can you watch The One That Got Away in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make The One That Got Away available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The One That Got Away on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch The One That Got Away for FREE in the UK

The One That Got Away/ Cleddau will air on BBC One Wales at 9.10pm, on February 25 with all episodes landing on BBC iPlayer at the same time. A double-bill of the first two episodes will air on BBC Four on Saturday, March 1 – St David's Day. If you'd like to watch the original Welsh language version of the show, Cleddau, that is also streaming now in full on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch The One That Got Away for free.

Can you watch The One That Got Away in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if The One That Got Away will air in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The One That Got Away in Australia?

The One That Got Away will be available to watch in Australia on ABC and then on-demand via ABC view with a release date TBA at the time of publication.

However, Brits currently Down Under have no need to wait as they can use a VPN to watch The One That Got Away on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

The One That Got Away - Episode guide

Episode 1: The discovery of a nurse, dead in the woods, has similarities with an apparently solved historic case from 12 years ago, the Heart Knot murders. Amid fears of a copycat killer, DI Ffion Lloyd is called back to lead the investigation, troubling local cop DS Rick Sheldon. Rick and Ffion worked the historic case together, but they were also once engaged. Could this be a domestic murder or something darker?

Episode 2: As a manhunt grips the town, Anna’s revelation about the past haunts Ffion. A thrilling chase ends with a capture, and the team celebrate a great result - it’s like old times for Rick and Ffion. But Ffion clashes bitterly with her sister when evidence emerges that seems to link her to the crime. Could they have got this wrong? Could the killer still be out there?

Episode 3: The team start building the case against their main suspect, but in a shocking development, an armed man enters the frame. Ffion tries to stop him, and Rick is powerless as the man trains his gun on them. Then a new link to the past and a devastating secret is discovered that threatens to throw everything into disarray.

Episode 4: In the wake of the school shooting, the gunman is charged with murder. Ffion is convinced Mel could have been involved in the historic murders and clashes with Rick as he tries to keep the past under wraps. Then a shocking personal confession takes them back to the time when they were lovers.

Episode 5: Ffion and Rick’s relationship intensifies as the past continues to haunt the present. Ffion discovers a devastating secret that changes everything. And a new suspect emerges. Does Abbi’s killer remain at large? With Day seven approaching, are the Nurses safe?

Episode 6: Rick arrives home and panics when Helen is nowhere to be found. The search for Helen begins, with the clock ticking and fear gripping the team. Ffion follows her gut, back to the bunkers near Cleddau woods, where she’s shocked to discover a man she knows, but there's still no sign of Helen. Rick is convinced his wife has been killed until he follows his own intuition, with devastating consequences.

The One That Got Away - Cast

Richard Harrington as DS Rick Walters

Elen Rhys as DI Ffion Lloyd

Rhian Blythe as Helen Sheldon

Sule Rimi as Alex Hinton

Ian Puleston-Davies as Paul Harvey

Ioan Hefin as DCI Alan Vaughan

Aled Pugh as DS Celyn Howells

Mali Ann Rees as DC “Mogsy” Morgan

Will Thomas as Griff Lloyd

Sharon Morgan as Delyth Lloyd

Hannah Daniel as Lisa Redwood

Aine Thomas as Anna Harvey

The One That Got Away/Cleddau - Trailer (in Welsh)

Cleddau | Drama Newydd | New Drama | S4C Clic & BBC iPlayer - YouTube Watch On

Is The One That Got Away in English? Yes, the show is in English. It's the English version of the programme Cleddau which aired on S4C in 2024. The makers of the programme shot the entire show twice, once in English and once in Welsh, all with the same actors and the same story. Cleddau is available now on BBC iPlayer, with The One That Got Away landing on Tuesday, February 25.