Bathurst 1000 live streams for FREE – watch 2024 Supercars Championship race from anywhere

Watch Bathurst 1000 live streams, as 2024 Supercars Championship action returns to Mount Panorama Circuit.

Sunday's 1000km marathon has the potential to decide the title race. As things stand, leader Will Brown is 189 points clear of Chaz Mostert and 222 ahead of Broc Feeney, and after the Bathurst 1000 – which awards a bumper haul of 300 points to the winner – there will be only two races left, each 150-pointers.

Unusually, this will be the second race at Mount Panorama this season, following the Bathurst 500 at the top of the year, a race that Brown won. And the way the Fords struggled at Sandown last time out, with multiple drivers suffering engine failures, Mostert will be feeling the pinch.

Here's where to watch Bathurst 1000 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Bathurst 1000 Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: Thu, Oct 10 – Sun, Oct 13

Thu, Oct 10 – Sun, Oct 13 Bathurst 1000 start time: 8.30pm ET (Sat) / 1.30am BST (Sun) / 11.30pm AEDT (Sun) Best free streams 7Plus (Australia)

FREE Bathurst 1000 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the 2024 Bathurst 1000 for FREE on Channel 7 and the 7Plus streaming service in Australia:

7Plus – Australia

How to watch Bathurst 1000 live streams in the US

You can watch a 2024 Bathurst 1000 live stream on the dedicated Supercars Championship streaming service SuperView, which costs AU$9.99 per month or AU$99 per year.

How to watch Bathurst 1000 live streams in the UK

The Bathurst 1000 live stream is exclusive to SuperView in the UK. The Supercars Championship streaming platform costs AU$9.99 per month or AU$99 per year.

How to watch Bathurst 1000 live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the Bathurst 1000 is available to watch free-to-air in Australia on terrestrial broadcaster Channel 7 and the 7Plus streaming service.

It's worth noting, however, that the network's Bathurst 1000 coverage won't include Practice 1 and Practice 2 on Thursday.

If that's a deal-breaker, you can get comprehensive Bathurst 1000 coverage courtesy of Kayo Sports. Prices start from $25 per month after.

How to watch Bathurst 1000 live streams in the rest of the world

Worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand)

SuperView is the only place to watch the Bathurst 1000 and Supercars Championship in every country around the world, apart from Australia and New Zealand.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the Bathurst 1000 rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

When is the Bathurst 1000? The 2024 Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to start at 8.30pm ET on Saturday, October 12, which is 1.30am BST / 11.30am AEDT on Sunday, October 13 in the UK and Australia respectively.

What is the Bathurst 1000 schedule? (All times ET) Wednesday, October 9

10.20pm – Practice 1 Thursday, October 10

1.55am – Practice 2

7.05pm – Practice 3

10.05pm – Practice 4 Friday, October 11

1.15am – Qualifying

7.05pm – Practice 5

10.05pm – Practice 6 Saturday, October 12

2.05am – Top Ten Shootout

5.15am – Warm Up

8.30pm – Bathurst 1000

Can I watch Bathurst 1000 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Supercars Championship events on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SupercarsChampionship) and Instagram (@SupercarsChampionship).