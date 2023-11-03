How to watch WWE Crown Jewel: live stream Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight, PPV, TV channel

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 takes over Riyadh's Mohammed Abdu Arena! Fans in the US can watch the whole event live on Peacock for $4.99. In the UK, it's a £15 TNT Sports PPV. In Australia, Binge has a WWE Crown Jewel live stream. Use a VPN to watch your stream securely from anywhere, if you're travelling. Full WWE Crown Jewel streaming and TV info below.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023: preview

For WWE's latest trip to Saudi Arabia, LA Knight finally gets his first shot at one of the company's biggest prizes as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the Tribal Chief's first televised match since SummerSlam this past August, as ever he'll have Paul Heyman in his corner as Reigns looks to overcome the charismatic Knight. With a groundswell of support behind him, can the Megastar do the unthinkable and walk out of Riyadh's Mohammed Abdu Arena as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? While it does seem unlikely, crazier things have happened in the world of sports entertainment...

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023: live stream in the US without cable

Peacock is the exclusive place to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. Peacock costs just $5.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like EPL soccer. Alternatively, you can pay for ad-free coverage with Peacock Premium. Currently outside the USA? Try Surfshark to watch Peacock when travelling overseas. We've tested lots of VPNs and Surfshark is slamming deal. And it's easy to use - info below.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

Watch a WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream from anywhere:

Surfshark | 4 months extra FREE | $2.22/pm

A very reasonably priced VPN, Surfshark is one of the very best in our reviews. It's the fastest VPN we've ever tested, has excellent privacy features, and can unblock just about every streaming service you can imagine. Techradar readers will be able to bag an exclusive discount which brings Surfshark's monthly price down to just $2.22, and a total saving of up to 85%. There's simply no better deal out there right now.

How to use a VPN for WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock for the US.

How to watch Crown Jewel 2023: live stream WWE in Canada

The best place to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WWE Crown Jewel, which gets underway at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Travelling abroad? Then you can use this VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WWE Crown Jewel coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023: live stream WWE in the UK

TNT Sports is showing WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the TNT Sports Box Office, where it costs £14.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. It's a rare early start time for British fans, with the main action getting underway at 5pm BST on Saturday, November 4. The PLE pre-show commences one hour earlier.

How to watch a WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream in Australia

As of 2023, Binge is the home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on the streaming service from 3am AEST on Sunday morning. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. Binge starts at AU$10 a month to watch on one screen in HD. Watching on two screens costs AU$16 a month, while four screens is AU$18. All customers get a 14-day FREE trial. All tiers include catch-up content, and Dolby Digital sound. No contract, cancel anytime. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.

Japan: how to watch a WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream

In Japan, you can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 from 2am JST on Sunday morning. The PLE pre-show starts one hour earlier. You've guessed it... you can tune in to all things WWE via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years. Use a wrestling-friendly VPN to unblock your WWE stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in India

WWE fans in India can watch WWE Crown Jewel on Sony Sports Network, with the action beginning at 9.30pm IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little late for your liking, you can to tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good wrestling VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

The best data plans to catch all the live action (India-only)

WWE Crown Jewels 2023 storylines

Of course, where Roman Reigns is, so often Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are. While Uso, nor his brother Jey, aren't currently advertised for Crown Jewel, Sikoa has one of the biggest matches of his career as he goes up against the legendary John Cena.

As Cena himself has touted in recent weeks, it's somehow five years since his last televised singles win. That in itself came during the very first ever WWE Saudi Arabia PLE, where he defeated Triple H. A win for Solo here would certainly continue to cement the Bloodline's Street Champion as a main event player, but with uncertainty surrounding how long Cena will be free to work for WWE right now – that due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood – it remains to be seen whether Big Match John can score a first televised one-on-one win since 2018.

Elsewhere, Seth "Freakin" Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Recent weeks have seen a more aggressive, single-minded McIntyre teeter on the edge of a full-blown villainous turn, fuelled by having his big Universal Title win at WrestleMania 36 tarnished by taking place in an empty WWE Performance Center due to the pandemic. Will McIntyre get his big moment in Riyadh, or will he suffer yet another loss that pushes him further towards the dark side?

In other title bouts, IYO SKY puts her WWE Women's Championship on the line against the person she bested for that prize, Bianca Belair. Of course, SKY cashed-in her Money in the Bank briefcase to take the Women's Championship from Belair at SummerSlam earlier this year; a cash-in that took place mere minutes after The EST had defeated Asuka to win that title.

Over on the RAW side, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has the uphill task of defending her Women's World Championship in a fatal-five way bout featuring Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez. While he's another name not advertised for Crown Jewel, where Mami goes, Dominik Mysterio can usually be found, which poses questions about Dirty Dom potentially getting involved in this one.

Speaking of Dominik Mysterio, his iconic father Rey defends the United States Championship against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. Having impressed massively in his WWE outings so far, Paul could well steal the entire show when paired up against someone as fantastic as Rey Mysterio. Also, one has to wonder whether the chance to put the United States Championship on a mainstream name as widely known as Paul is too good an opportunity for WWE not to take up.

Rounding out the main Crown Jewel card, two heavy hitters will butt heads as Cody Rhodes takes on Damian Priest. The American Nightmare is arguably the biggest babyface in the entire company right now, but the Punisher of the Judgment Day is no slouch. Plus, Priest has already teased cashing-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on any of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, or LA Knight during Crown Jewel.

Following his match at WWE Night of Champions this past May, Sami Zayn makes his return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, although you'll have to tune in to the PLE pre-show to catch the star in action. There, Sami takes on JD McDonagh, with McDonagh clearly keen to impress Judgment Day and earn himself a proper spot with the faction.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 wrestlers

Roman Reigns

LA Knight

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Drew McIntyre

IYO SKY

Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley

Nia Jax

Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler

Raquel Rodriguez

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

John Cena

Solo Sikoa

Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul

Sami Zayn

JD McDonagh

Bayley

Dakota Kai

Paul Heyman

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 card