FsC LifeBook Q2010

You get the quality and features you'd expect at this price, but we can't help but feeling a little short-changed

The LifeBook Q2010 (£2,558 inc. VAT) is Fujitsu Siemens' flagship model. This laptop truly embodies an ethos of 'extreme', offering a chassis built around a lightweight titanium alloy frame, with an overall weight of just 1.1kg. At 22mm in depth, it's also slimmer than many smartphones.

Despite the skinny dimensions, you'll still find a usable 12.1-inch display in place. It has a glossy Super-TFT coating, which helps to create bright, colourful and deep images, although it suffers in direct sunlight where dust and reflections show up easily.

To keep weight and power consumption down, the graphics card is integrated, so look elsewhere if you require powerful 3D performance. However, if you need a machine purely for everyday applications, the FSC is fine.

The screen creates a reasonable amount of space for the keyboard. However, unlike the Sony TX5, it doesn't stretch to the edge of the chassis, compromising some of the lesser-used keys. The keys are firmly sprung and well-weighted, which makes it easy and comfortable to type on.

Build quality is impressive. Only the piano black gloss finish lets it down. It may look smart, but it scratches easily and shows fingerprints.

You'll find an Intel 1.2GHz Core Solo U1400 processor within the slimline chassis, which is an ultra-low voltage (ULV) chip. As with the Sony TX5, we occasionally found ourselves wanting more power. Applications can take a little too long to load up - even with 1024MB of memory helping out. As it only has a single-core processor, multi-tasking is best left alone.

Cool running

As well as consuming less power, the ULV chip generates less heat, meaning the Q2010 doesn't need power-hungry cooling fans. Despite this, we only managed an average of 80 minutes between charges. Thankfully, FSC includes a second, larger battery as standard. It helps to give 355 minutes away from a power point.

As befitting a machine of this price, all the features you're likely to need are present. One of the most useful is the inclusion of 3G/HSDPA technology, which lets you wirelessly browse the internet and send emails at broadband speeds.

Security is also high, with the inclusion of a biometric fingerprint scanner. Unfortunately, the thin chassis means not all the features could be built into the machine, so you'll find the dual-format DVD rewriter built into a separate docking station, for instance.

Despite this, the Q2010 is a very appealing system, the high price getting you an exclusive, well-featured and exquisitely made laptop.