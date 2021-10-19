HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate review

The HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate does a good job at masking noise without breaking the bank. Although it's not the most aesthetically pleasing white noise machine around, and the sound is somewhat tinny, it's an effective way to block out distractions so you can get a better night's test.

One-minute review

The HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate is a simple device the plays white noise and nature effects to mask unwanted sound – and it does so very well. Its nature sounds may not be the best quality, but they work, and in our tests cancelled out the noise of traffic, dogs barking, and loud neighbors.

It's also extremely easy to use, which would make it a particularly good choice for older users who may struggle with the complex menus and settings of some other sound machines. It can run from either mains electricity or batteries, so it's also a good choice for travellers who want to get a good night's rest in a loud hotel.

There are six sounds to choose from: thunder, summer night, ocean, brook, white noise, and rain. That's not as many as you get with the Lectrofan Classic, but it's understandable considering the Sound Spa Rejuvenate's lower price.

The rain effect was our favorite, although all were fine for blocking out unwanted noise. Don't expect too much from the machine's basic speaker, though; you're not going to get super realistic sound here. You can set the sound to play on a 15, 30, or 60-minute timer, so it turns off once you've settled down, or leave it on all night.

It's worth noting, however, that although there's no digital clock on the Sound Spa Rejuvenate, it does emit light, which may bother you if you're particularly sensitive.

(Image credit: Future)

Price and availability

The HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate was released in March 2017, and has a recommended retail price of $24.99 / £29.99 (about AU$35), though you can often find it cheaper at retailers like Amazon.

That makes it one of the cheapest white noise machines around, and is around half the price of the HoMedics Deep Sleep Mini.

Design

The HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate is one of the lightest white noise machines around, weighing just 0.46kg, but it has a relatively large footprint (20cm x 17.5cm) so you'll need a decent amount of space on your nightstand.

It's extremely simple to operate, with a button for each of the different sound effects on the front, plus large controls for the power, timer, and volume on the top. One blue LED indicates that the machine is powered on, and another shows the selected timer option (15 minutes, 30 minutes, or one hour).

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

Despite being a very simple machine, the HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate works extremely well. The only drawback is the delivery of the noise; it's a bit tinny, but you can’t expect anything overly fancy at this price range. The lack of bass in the speaker means the sound quality is poor compared to other white noise machines but if you're looking for something to block out noise, it works.

It's easy to run through the different sounds using the buttons on the front of the device, but it'll take a little while to choose the best option based on your preferences and your proximity to the device. We found that the speaker produced a slight rattling sound at the highest and lowest volume settings, but the middle of the range was good.

(Image credit: Future)

The Sound Spa Rejuvenate is easy to use at night if you need to reach for it from your bed, as each button is clearly labelled, though the blue LED power indicator isn't bright enough to see by. If the glow bothers you, a piece of tape will block it out.

The used the device continuously throughout the night, and with the timer in the daytime to help us concentrate at work.

It's not complex, but that's the beauty of it. The HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate is so simple, it's suitable for everyone, including kids.

First reviewed October 2021

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if

You struggle with noise when sleeping

The machine masks all noise. We used it to drown out dogs barking and loud music, and it worked.

You're on a tight budget

The HoMedics Sound Spa Rejuvenate is one of the most affordable white noise machines around, and is excellent value for money.

You don’t want anything too techy

This is as simple as it gets.

Don't buy it if

You like to sleep in pitch darkness

There is a small blue LED on the machine that does provide some light at night.

You want a wide variety of sleep sounds

There are only six to choose from here.