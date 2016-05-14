10 brilliant IFTTT recipes that will make you a tech god in your home

If This Then That, or IFTTT, is one of the most useful websites you may have never heard of.

It's a tool that knits together the complex web of apps and services you use every day, enabling them to interact automatically in new and useful ways to make your life easier – and make you feel like a tech god.

All you have to do is sign up, grant IFTTT access to your various user accounts, and before you know it your Instagram photos are being automatically backed up to Dropbox, your Spotify plays are being logged on a Google Drive spreadsheet, and any one of millions of other possible combinations of apps (known as recipes) is helping make your life more efficient.

The company has released two apps, 'IF' and 'DO'. The first is for creating 'conditional triggers', such as the automatic copying of your Instagram photos to your Dropbox, as described above. The latter is all about actions that you trigger from the home (or 'Today') screen of your phone using a widget.

Perhaps where IFTTT is most useful, though, is as the glue that binds together your Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As our home appliances and other gadgets become increasingly connected, making them work together is what IFTTT can do best – so here's our pick of the 10 most useful recipes.