Windows 10X could jazz up your foldable desktop with dynamic wallpaper

Windows 10X is set to introduce some extra visual oomph to the desktop, allowing for the use of dynamic wallpapers.

In other words, these will be desktop backgrounds which change to reflect the current time of day (or indeed night) going by your device’s clock.

This development was spotted by Windows Central, and highlighted a mountain landscape which cycles through morning, afternoon, evening and night-time, synced with the passage of time in the real world. Dynamic clouds are another element which can appear, potentially linked to the weather, perhaps (although whether or not that might be the case isn’t mentioned).

While this isn’t confirmed, the tech site says it ‘understands’ these wallpapers are coming with Windows 10X, although it isn’t certain how many there will be.

The complexity of these wallpapers could be limited by CPU usage, given that Windows 10X is targeted at dual-screen (or foldable) portable devices, where battery life will doubtless be a primary consideration.

Still, it would be a pretty nifty addition for those who want a bit of visual sparkle with their desktop experience, no doubt – assuming it does actually come to fruition, of course.

Mac first

Dynamic wallpapers are something that Mac users have been able to enjoy since macOS Mojave was released, although there are third-party apps out for Windows 10 which are simple workarounds to get these dynamic backgrounds on a Microsoft machine.

It’s certainly a feature that some users enjoy, so it’s good to hear that official support is (hopefully) in the pipeline for 10X – although whether the ability will subsequently come to Windows 10 itself is another question. Presumably there’s no reason why it shouldn’t, eventually.

