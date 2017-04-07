Windows 10 setup now supports voice commands, thanks to Cortana

The way you install Windows has changed forever, because you can now use your voice to help set up Windows 10. This can be done either with a clean install you’re performing yourself, or on a new PC you’ve just purchased and are firing up for the first time.

Yes, Cortana has been introduced to the operating system’s initial setup process with the Creators Update – which has been available to install manually since the middle of the week. Now, you can save wear and tear on that mouse or keyboard, listen to the digital assistant prompt you, and vocalize your selection of options during setup.

There are a couple of things to note here: firstly, using Cortana is optional. From the off, you can tell the assistant to shut up if you wish, and handle things the old-fashioned way.

Secondly, not every option can be dictated by voice. As Windows Central notes, more complicated menus still require selections to be made with an input peripheral.

For example, the new privacy settings, which involve multiple sliders and a good deal of explanation text, must be handled with a mouse or keyboard (or your touchscreen, if you have one).

But, if you want Cortana’s guidance and help a good deal of the time during the setup process, it’s there.

Switch up your pointer with the best mouse on the market

Image Credit: Windows Central

Convivial Cortana

While the idea of a Cortana-assisted installation will doubtless make some users shake their heads, there are less tech-savvy folks out there who will more than likely benefit from the help. And, perhaps more importantly, a feeling of talking to their computer rather than battling with it could create an overall less intimidating vibe to Windows setup.

Microsoft has big plans for Cortana, and in the grand scheme of things, wants the virtual assistant not just on your PC, but also on all manner of devices across the smart home.