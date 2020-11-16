WhatsApp is bringing major wallpaper changes to Android

WhatsApp is on the verge of bringing a range of new wallpaper option to users of its Android app. The upcoming changes will bring the Android app more in line with the iOS app.

Recognising the fact that people love the ability to customize the app in general and chats more specifically, WhatsApp is introducing various wallpaper-related personalization options that will given users the ability to stamp their mark on their conversations.

The changes mean that it will soon be possible to set a custom wallpaper for each chat you have underway. This is a handy way of not only personalizing things, but also providing a handy at-a-glance reminder of which chat you are engaged in – although you also have the option of using the same image for all chats.

As well as making it possible to choose a particular image for a chat, WhatsApp will also give users the option of tweaking wallpaper opacity. You can opt for a solid wallpaper, or something that is slightly transparent.

Wallpaper paste

The latest beta version of the WhatsApp app for Android gives users the choice of 32 bright wallpapers and 29 which are dark. There is also the option of setting the wallpaper to be a solid color, and this opens up the option of using a WhatsApp Doodle as an overlay.

If you want to try out these new wallpaper options you need to be running the beta version of the WhatsApp app on Android. At the moment there are no free spaces on the beta program, but you can keep an eye on things here.

Via WABetaInfo