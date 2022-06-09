Warhammer 40,000: Darktide absolutely rips in new trailer

Audio player loading…

Like there was any doubt after the chaos (or should I say Chaos) of Vermintide and Vermintide 2, Fatshark’s new co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide absolutely rips in its new trailer.

Shown off as part of the Summer Game Fest 2022, in the new Darktide trailer we see a team of players fight through the ventilation system of one of Warhammer 40,000’s many grimdark citadels. On a mission to hack into a radio array, the squad quickly gets caught up in a battle with what looks like corrupted cultists.

The cultists could definitely do with a lot more sun; they look awful pallid and, frankly, in need of a break. As the grey-skinned acolytes claw their way towards the players, they’re swiftly cut down in a gory spray from heavy bolters, and swings of chainswords and thunder hammers.

See it all in action in the trailer:

Until we get our hands on Darktide it will be hard to say for sure how the game differentiates itself from Vermintide 2. Naturally, this new game is following in the footsteps and model of Fatshark’s previous shooter. But I hope it will feel like quite a different experience that's more than just magic swapped with guns.

The worlds of Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000 share a lot, but they're different when you get down into the bones of them, both in the tone of their lore and the mechanics of how they play. Hopefully, that carries into the final game.

We won’t have too long to find out, of course, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is due out on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 13. And I can’t wait to get the TRG team together to mess up some cultists.

There is a stack of great Warhammer games on the radar at the moment, be sure to check out Boltgun, the Warhammer 40,000 version of Doom, and Rogue Trader, a Warhammer 40,000 turn-based RPG.