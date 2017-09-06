Twitter flips the switch on Night Mode for desktop

Twitter is rolling out Night Mode for desktop today, bringing the eye-strain saving aesthetic already available on its mobile apps to twitter.com.

When you flip on Night Mode, the normally white Twitter web page background changes to a deep midnight blue. Black text also switches to white, helping it pop off the page. Other subtle color changes bring the whole darkened theme together.

To activate Night Mode on desktop (or laptop), click on your profile photo, located in the upper right-hand corner. Select "Night Mode" at the bottom of the drop-down menu (it's right under "Log out"), and voilà, the color scheme transforms.

Turning off Night Mode is as simple as selecting the option again in the drop-down menu. The feature appears to be rolling out to users, so you may not see if available on your account yet.

Night Mode offers a nice change from twitter.com's glaring white background, which, if you're on the computer all day, can definitely tire your eyes out. We've enjoyed Night Mode on iOS (it's also available on Android), and will see if it takes on desktop.

While some users are already welcoming Night Mode's desktop arrival, others are asking Twitter Support when we'll see editable tweets. One step at a time, it seems.