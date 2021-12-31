The Tomb Raider trilogy is now free on Epic Games Store - here's how to claim it

Want some free games to finish off 2021? The Epic Games Store giveaway is concluding with the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy for free on PC.
The latest Lara Croft adventures consist of three games - Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and the most recent Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
The Tomb Raider trilogy is a great amalgamation of survival mechanics, exploration and action adventure. Each game offers the opportunity of playing as Lara Croft.
The first has Croft confined on an island called Yamatai situated at the coast of Japan. The story then continues to the Siberian tundra, followed by the conclusion in Peru's mountainous landscape.
The Tomb Raider trilogy giveaway is currently live and is scheduled to end on January 7, 2022. Players can download all three games individually from the Epic Games Store.
You've got a considerably longer perioid than Epic Games Store has offered for other titles in its giveaways, but don't let that mean you forget to pick them up while you can.
How to claim the Tomb Raider trilogy
- Firstly, visit any Epic Games product site and then tap the download button at the upper right corner of the window.
- Sign in to the Epic Games Launcher with your existing account or create a new account to do the same.
- The installer file for the launcher will get downloaded automatically after that.
- Once you are done with the above-mentioned steps, open the Epic Games Launcher and click on the library button.
- Now, find the Tomb Raider trilogy from the new window.
- Select the directory you want to save the game in and hit the install button.
- Once downloaded, you can launch the game by clicking the icon.