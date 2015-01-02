Twitter's Facebook-like 'while you were away' feature is arriving

Twitter is rolling out a feature that it teased back in November: a "while you were away" section that sits at the top of users' home feeds.

The feature has begun appearing in some users' apps, as a quick Twitter search for "while you were away" reveals.

The "while you were away" lives up to its name by showing you popular or important tweets posted since you last looked at the service.

Precisely how Twitter determines what's relevant to you is unclear, but the non-chronological nature of "while you were away" makes comparisons to Facebook's News Feed easy.

Some users may get annoyed that their Twitter home screens are showing them old news, but the regular chronological feed resumes after a bit of scrolling, and this feature is most definitely better than the other unsolicited crap Twitter rolled out in 2014.

It does once again beg the question, though: what's the point of Twitter if it's just like Facebook?

