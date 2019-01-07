Seagate unveils new LaCie and Backup Plus products

Seagate has announced new external storage products at CES 2019, one HDD and the other SSD.

With an ‘eye-catching diamond-cut’ design, the LaCie Mobile Drive (HDD) and the LaCie Mobile SSD both target Apple users. The Mobile Drive comes with capacities from 2TB to 5TB, while the Mobile SSD goes up to 2TB. Both will come with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C interface and with its proprietary backup and mirroring software.

Both products should hit the shelves later this month. The Mobile Drive will have a two-year warranty, while the Mobile SSD will have an extra year.

Both devices will come with a three-year subscription to the Seagate Rescue Data Recovery plan, as well as a one-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Clouds Apps plan.

Prices are yet to be announced.

Seagate storage

The company also announced new additions to the Seagate Backup Plus family in the form of Ultra Touch 1 and 2TB. These devices come with expected features like automatic backup and hardware encryption. The 1TB version will set you back $70, while the 2TB version will cost $90.

“Today’s digital world impacts businesses and consumers globally. Companies are increasing digitization and consumers are embracing personalized, real-time data interactions. With these changes come higher expectations for managing data,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate.

“With over 40 years’ experience in data management, Seagate is continuously innovating to prepare customers for this new era of data resilience. Our new lineup of data storage solutions empower consumers to efficiently manage their video, photos, and documents, at home, in the office, or on-the-go.”