Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may sport a top-end feature we didn't expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is rumored to be landing later in 2020, and it's looking to be the device you may have thought would be called the Galaxy S20 Lite.

A new leak has given us a clearer idea of the specs to expect, thanks to IceUniverse, and it suggests the phone will come with the same top-end chipset as the Galaxy S20 range and similar screen specs.

According to IceUniverse, the phone will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 120Hz display. The leaker didn't provide any details about the resolution to expect on the screen.

That chipset leak makes sense as the Galaxy S10 Lite featured the same chipset found in the Galaxy S10 range, but an upgrade to a 120Hz display is a bit of a surprise as that's a feature that's usually reserved for top-end phones.

If true, it may be that the resolution of the display is lower than the QHD screen you'll find on the Galaxy S20 range.

Galaxy Fan EditionSnap865、120Hz、3.3mm HoleIP68、Price nice 、Q4July 16, 2020

One for the fans

Other elements of the tweet suggest the phone will be IP68 water and dust resistant, which means you can be confident the phone will survive the odd dip in water.

It also says the phone's front camera will be hidden inside a 3.3mm cut-out, but the tweet doesn't confirm where it'll be sitting on the front of the device. If it follows the Galaxy S20 design, it'll be in the middle of the top of the screen.

IceUniverse also refers to the device as having a "nice price" suggesting that it'll be a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy S20 range. We expected that anyway by this being a successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite, but it's good to hear more about the price.

When can you expect to get it? According to numerous leaks, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is coming towards the end of 2020 so we're still going to have a bit longer to wait and this won't be landing alongside the Galaxy Note 20.