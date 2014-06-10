Salesforce launches a developer toolkit for Google Glass, Fitbit and other wearables

Salesforce.com has launched a tool designed for businesses looking to connect with customers and customer data via wearable devices. The Salesforce Wear Developer Pack allows businesses to create applications on wearable devices such as Fitbit, Google Glass and Samsung Gear 2, among others.

The Wear Developer Pack allows businesses to build applications that can adapt to different device architectures, user experiences and data flows, Salesforce said in a statement. Philips Healthcare Information Services & Solutions is listed as a launch partner for the Wear Developer Pack, which can be used to create service apps, data analytics apps and real-time alert apps, among other uses.

Salesforce says the tool will enable businesses to connect to customer data on wearable devices in order to deliver customized journeys while consumers are within a physical location. The CRM company also said developers can create alerts that go directly to a wearable device, which will allow employees in meetings to avoid inelegantly checking smartphones or laptops mid-conversation.

Salesforce1

As of today, more than 1.5 million Salesforce1 developers will now have access to the Wear Developer Pack. Salesforce is building support for the following devices: