Vodafone backs new Nokia Lumia handset prior to May 14 London launch

Vodafone wants to play its part in the next Lumia chapter

We already knew Nokia is planning to launch a new Lumia Windows Phone 8 device in London on Tuesday, but whatever it turns out to be, Vodafone has confirmed its intent to stock it.

Following today's announcement that the oft-leaked Nokia Lumia 928 will launch in the United States on the Verizon network, many are expecting Nokia to launch a slightly different device for the UK territory.

The Lumia 928 brings Nokia's impressive PureView camera technology to the Lumia range for the first time, complete with a Carl Zeiss lens and a Xenon flash.

The variant the UK ends up getting may be the Nokia Lumia 925 (codenamed Catwalk), which is expected to boast all of the same tech, but arrive with a slimmer, aluminium body.

Next chapter

In a post on the company blog, Vodafone confirmed it will be in attendance at the Lumia event, but said its lips were sealed.

"The Vodafone team will be there in attendance, which can only mean one thing. Yep, that's right: we're proud to be able to say that (even though our lips are firmly sealed ahead of the launch) Vodafone UK will be stocking the next chapter in the Lumia story," the post read.

It is, of course, possible that Nokia's offering on May 14, will simply be the Lumia 928 and, judging by today's announcement, that would be no bad thing.

We'll be at the press event to bring you all of the details as soon as they're announced.

Via CNET