Sony Xperia Z2 release date still in flux as brand admits manufacture struggles

Sony has confirmed that you'll have trouble picking up a Sony Xperia Z2 in April...unless you pre-ordered the phone.

Word came from retailers that the handset has been delayed until May, but Sony tells us this isn't quite the case.

A spokesperson told TechRadar, "Xperia Z2 will be available in the UK during April and we are expecting to deliver to all consumers who have placed a pre-order through our key partners."

Trouble ahead

It's not all good news though, because Sony does still anticipate some problems. The statement goes on to add: "We are working tirelessly to maximise stock levels in April but currently we do not expect to meet the high demand across all our sales channels."

It's not clear if this is because the handset has proven more popular than Sony thought it would (unlikely) or if the company is just having trouble physically manufacturing the device.

The latter seems to hold water as the culprit - Unlocked Mobile reports that the company has a "component manufacturing issue from a 3rd party who make a part for the phone", although the retailer also claimed that Sony will not release the phone until the first week of May, something Sony has now rebuffed, so it's not exactly the king of reliable information.

We'll keep you posted with any new information, but if you've got your heart set on a Sony Xperia Z2 then you may want to get pre-ordering.