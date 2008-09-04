Epson launches Stylus Photo PX800FW

Epson brings us another printer. Wouldn't it be interesting if it tried something else for a change? Imagine an Epson deckchair. Or an Epson back scratcher.

Anyway, this printer, a bit like Alexa Chung, features "stylish good looks" that "conceal advanced functionality".

Accessed and controlled by "an impressive touch panel interface" (the printer, not Ms Chung, sadly), Epson says the PX800FW can print photos that exceed lab quality.

'Fastest inkjet printing'

It's a proud boast indeed, but Epson cites its Claria Photographic Ink, a "Hi-Definition, dye-based ink" as the source of this quality, as well as a new high-speed Micro Piezo print head for "the fastest inkjet printing technology available from Epson."

The PX800FW's also got full wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi and Ethernet, a 19.8cm LCD touch panel viewer that tilts for easy viewing, integrated twin paper trays, a hi-res 4800 dpi scanner and an optional duplexer for double-sided printing.

The individual ink cartridges for each colour also mean you only replace what you've used – save money, and minimise landfill sites.

The Epson Stylus PX800FW is available from September 4 and costs £300.