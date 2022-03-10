Overwatch 2 PvP Beta sign up has begun

Audio player loading…

Blizzard has opened sign-up for its first Overwatch 2 PvP beta. The testing period for its competitive shooter sequel will give you the chance to try out one of the game’s new heroes, a new mode, and four new maps. There’s plenty more going on under the hood, too.

The PvP beta will kick off in late April, and it introduces the first of Overwatch 2’s new heroes: Sojourn. Wielding a railgun, Sojourn fights fiercely for Overwatch against Talon. Blizzard has been quiet on her abilities so far, but expect her to hit her enemies for massive damage with her railgun.

Along with Sojourn, the PvP beta will let you try out: Push. In this new mode, a robot and two barricades are at the center of the map. You and the opposing team are fighting for control of the bot because once it’s in your possession it will start shoving your opponent’s barricade towards an objective. If the barricade reaches the goal it counts as an instant win for your team. It’s a little like a reverse tug of war.

That’s not all Blizzard is unveiling in the PvP beta. The developer will let you explore four new maps: Circuit Royal, Midtown, New Queen Street, and Colosseo. Circuit Royal is an escort map, Midtown is a hybrid map, and the last two are both built for the new Push mode.

#Overwatch2 PVP Beta is coming soon.🎮 OW2 PVP Beta begins late April🍁 New heroes, maps, and modes✋ Beta Sign Up https://t.co/jC3gYjfdBc💯 It's been 0 days since the last Overwatch 2 update pic.twitter.com/OFg0DAqJQRMarch 10, 2022 See more

While a new hero is exciting, you should look forward to grappling with reworked versions of Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra. All of whom will be overhauled for the release of the Overwatch sequel.

Along with the new hero, mode, maps, and refreshed heroes, you’ll be able to play with the new Ping system - a la Apex Legends. The system will let you call out things to your team with a context-sensitive button. And, of course, you will see how Overwatch plays as a 5v5 shooter instead of the 6v6 of the original.