Nokia unveils Ovi - the PC-free email

Nokia announced today the launch of its PC-free Ovi Email Account.

The service, which is now available on public beta, allows users to create an email account straight from their handsets.

Nokia insists that the service can bypass a PC altogether, yet still bring the functionality of a regular email system.

Ovi is available in 12 languages and is open to 110 million users.

Mobile digital natives

Speaking about the new service, Nokia senior vice president Tom Furlong said: "We're creating a mindset shift with mobile messaging. Mail on Ovi is the first-ever email service which allows people to create an account directly on their mobile phone, and start using it right away.

"Rather than focusing purely on push email for the world's most advanced mobile users, we are mobilising email across Nokia's mainstream device portfolio, while giving consumers in emerging markets their first email account.

"These people are the new 'mobile digital natives' who will exclusively use their mobile phones for email and internet, rather than a PC."