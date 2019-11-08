OnePlus 8 Pro could have an even smoother 120Hz screen

One of the highlights of the OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T is that they all have 90Hz screens. That’s higher than the typical 60Hz smartphone refresh rate and helps make interactions feels silky smooth. But OnePlus might not be stopping there, as it’s rumored that the company will equip the OnePlus 8 Pro with a 120Hz screen.

That’s according to Max J on Twitter, a reliable leaker, although one who’s most known for Samsung leaks. He posted an image with the words "120 Hz" on it, alongside a caption that included the word "pro", then, in case there was any ambiguity, followed it up with a reply saying "1+".

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt for now, it would make sense as a way for OnePlus to differentiate the OnePlus 8 Pro from the OnePlus 7T Pro, and from rival handsets like the Google Pixel 4, which itself has a 90Hz screen.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 also has a 120Hz screen

Be a "pro". pic.twitter.com/h4UwnOXn8HNovember 7, 2019

In fact, even a 120Hz screen wouldn’t be a totally new concept, as for example the Razer Phone 2 has one, but very few handsets do as yet.

It’s also worth noting that since the source specifically mentioned the Pro, it’s unlikely that the standard OnePlus 8 will have a 120Hz screen. That too would make sense, as OnePlus won’t want the two handsets to be overly similar.

There aren’t many other OnePlus 8 Pro leaks yet, but we have seen images supposedly showing the handset, complete with a punch-hole front camera and four rear cameras.

With the OnePlus 8 range likely to land in or around May 2020 there are many months of rumors to come, and we’ll be sure to bring you all the credible ones.