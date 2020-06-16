Nintendo's Jump Rope Challenge is a free fitness game for Switch – and it’s available now

Nintendo has just launched a brand new fitness game for Nintendo Switch called Jump Rope Challenge, which is now available to download from the eShop.

Created by a small group of Nintendo developers working from home, the free to download title encourages you to take small exercise breaks to find out “who’s the best skipper in your family”.

The game is typically simple and intuitive to play. You simply hold both Joy-Con controllers in your hands, and jump while moving your arms as if you were exercising with a real-life skipping rope. Your actions will be reflected on screen via an adorable hand-drawn rabbit, and your score will be counted.

Hop to it

The goal is to hit 100 jumps a day, but each player’s score can be saved and challenged multiple times. Two players can jump rope at the same time, but if you’re a competitive individual, there will always be the temptation to beat a family member’s score or your own previous record.

If you’re worried about creating a ruckus, or don’t want your downstairs neighbor to think you're coming through the roof, the game also lets you simply bend your knees or move your arms to skip.

Jump Rope Challenge is only available for a limited time, with the game set to disappear at the end of September 2020. If you’ve struggled to find a copy of Ring Fit Adventure, the wildly popular Nintendo Switch fitness game, Jump Rope Challenge is a great, albeit more basic alternative. But hey, it’s completely free.