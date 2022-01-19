New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak shows the phone in four colors

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 family is leaking thick and fast at the moment, and the latest report includes images of the largest member of the family in four different color options.

We've seen similar images from a variety of sources, but this is the first time we've seen all four color options leak at the same time from the same source.

The source of these images is Ishan Agarwal (in collaboration with MySmartPrice), who has a good history of providing accurate leaks. The photos match what we've seen previously from other sources, so we're mostly confident these are accurate images.

The phone is on show in its white, black, burgundy and green color options that we've previously heard about from other sources. It's currently unclear if there will be further color choices.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked images (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The photos are relatively low-res, but you can see the phone in each of these shades from the front and the rear. The most interesting is that green shade, which has been the most elusive model in previous reports.

As for the rest of the design, you can expect a more Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra-like look from this smartphone with a boxier shape than the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There's room for the S Pen stylus to fit inside the phone, and we're expecting four cameras on the rear of the handset. That's expected to be a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and two 10MP telephoto cameras.

We expect the front to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3088. There may also be a 40MP selfie camera on the front of the phone.

Analysis: A surprising choice for color

Green is an interesting choice for a new color on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It isn't a shade we've seen on the company's flagship phones for a while, and it's a rare choice of a color for most top-end phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes in a shade called Olive Green, but it's a notably lighter shade than the green we've seen above.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra only came in three colors, so it's good to see the company is offering more color options even though this is a spiritual successor to that phone.

However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra came in six color options so it isn't as good as we saw in 2021. Whichever color options are available to you will become clearer when the Galaxy S22 series is announced, which is expected to be on February 8 at an Unpacked event.

