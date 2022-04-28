Multiple Google Pixel Watch leaks lay the upcoming Wear OS smartwatch bare

Audio player loading…

It's Pixel Watch leaks season now, as barely a day goes by without new news of Google’s upcoming smartwatch breaking, and today we have not one but two leaks.

First up, it looks like there could be as many as three different Pixel Watch models, as model numbers GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C have all been certified by the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group).

These are all Google devices and are believed to be smartwatches, as they’re described as wearables, so they’re likely all versions of the Pixel Watch. There’s no additional information here, so it’s not clear how they differ – perhaps their sizes or features vary, or perhaps they’re simply the same watch for different regions.

But this isn’t the only evidence that we’ll see multiple Google Pixel Watch models, as another new leak, this time coming from a source speaking to leaker Yogesh Brar, states that the wearable will come in two different sizes, so that could potentially account for two of the model numbers.

Got some info on Pixel Watch from a relatively new source1) Google Samsung partnership here as well.2) Same sensors as Galaxy Watch (ECG & more)3) new WearOS 3.1 build4) 2 sizes, atleast 4 color watch bands.5) Limited release, priced between $300-400April 27, 2022 See more

The source also claims that Google has partnered with Samsung for the Pixel Watch, and that it has the same sensors as the Galaxy Watch 4 (including an ECG), but that it will ship with a new build of Wear OS, dubbed Wear OS 3.1.

Apparently, there will also be at least four watch band colors, and the wearable will cost between $300-$400 (roughly £240 - £320 / AU$420 - AU$560). We’ve heard the highest of those prices before, but it’s nice to know that it might not cost quite that much.

Interestingly, the Pixel Watch will also apparently only get a “limited release,” however as a Google product it will almost certainly land in the US, and Brar states in a reply to his initial tweet that it should come to the UK as well. We would however take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially as Brar describes their source as “relatively new.”

Analysis: what about the third model?

So assuming all of this is right, it’s possible that two of those certifications refer to different watch sizes, but what about the third? Well, one possibility is the Pixel Watch Fit, which is a possibly sport-focused spin-off that’s previously been leaked.

However, it’s not at all clear whether this wearable actually exists. Some sources suggest that could be the launch name for the standard Pixel Watch, while Brar in a reply to his tweet claims that “nothing matching that description is being made,” and that they “haven’t seen any other watch except for this one in two different sizes.”

So exactly what Pixel Watch models there will be and how they will differ (other perhaps than in size) is one of the big remaining questions about this wearable. We should find out soon – possibly even at Google IO 2022 on May 11.

Via GSMArena and Phandroid