Sony Xperia Z6 Tablet release date, news and rumors

Update: Mention of two Sony tablets has been found in an official APK, but another source claims that they've both been cancelled.

Sony released the Xperia Z5 at the tail end of 2015, but its last slate was the Xperia Z4 Tablet a whole generation earlier, and more recently Sony has shown little interest in either tablets or the Xperia Z range, with the likes of the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact launching instead.

So we've been due a new slate for quite some time.

The Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet was a great attempt, topping our list of the best Android slates for a time. But there's plenty that Sony can do better, especially with so much time having passed, so we've made a check list of what we'd like to see to help them out.

But first we've collected what few rumors there are about the release date, specs and features of the next Sony Tablet - which recent rumors suggest could be called the Xperia Z5 Tablet, if it ever launches.

What is it? Sony's next flagship tablet

Sony's next flagship tablet When is it out? Maybe sometime in 2018 if it hasn't been cancelled

Maybe sometime in 2018 if it hasn't been cancelled What will it cost? Likely around $700/£600/AU$1000

There's little sign of the Sony Xperia Z6 Tablet (or whatever it ends up being called), other than mentions of two tablets found in an official Sony APK from earlier in 2018.

So it's possible that we might see them this year, possibly at IFA 2018, which takes place from August 31 - September 5.

But the most recent news is that due to disappointing sales of the XZ2 smartphone range Sony has apparently decided to cancel them, so we might not get a new Sony slate at all.

Sony Xperia Z6 Tablet specs and rumors

Not much is known about the Xperia Z6 Tablet, if it's even called that, as the latest rumor claims that it's called the Xperia Z5 Tablet and was set to be 10 inches and launch alongside an 8-inch Xperia Z5C Tablet.

Though that source also claims it's been cancelled, and if it is still coming it could instead be called the Xperia XZ Tablet, Xperia XZ2 Tablet or something else entirely, given how Sony's smartphone naming scheme has changed in recent years.

However, those 10-inch and 8-inch sizes have been mentioned more than once, so that much might be true.

The resolution may not change from the Z4 Tablet, as at 2560 x 1600 the Xperia Z4 Tablet is already higher resolution than most slates.

But if it launches soon it may borrow some specs from the Xperia XZ2, which has an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

There's also a fair chance that it will feature a design inspired by Sony's latest flagship phones, including a glass back and water resistance.

Sony is likely to make a keyboard for its next slate as well, since not only does the Xperia Z4 Tablet have one, but Apple's also offering them with its latest slates like the iPad Pro 10.5.

Sony Xperia Z6 Tablet price

Android tablets aren't always expensive, but when Sony makes one it usually comes in at the higher end of the market.

We'd expect a high-end product from Sony for the Xperia Z6 Tablet, so it's likely to have an expensive price tag attached, possibly coming in at $700/£600/AU$1000 or more.