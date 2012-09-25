Sky Sports for iPad app gets Champs League and Ryder Cup boost

Sky has announced that the latest update for the Sky Sports for iPad App will bring second screen experiences to Champions League football and Ryder Cup golf.

The popular app builds on the success of the widely lauded F1 App by Sky and will bring in-depth information and stats.

More interestingly, the offering will allow users to watch multiple games or streams on a split-screen.

Interruption

"We hope that the launch of the UEFA Champions League Event Centre on iPad will help fans enjoy the very best of our coverage with the ability to match-hop on their second screen without interrupting their main TV viewing," said David Gibbs, Director of Sky Sports Digital Media.

"We have seen a real appetite from fans to follow live sport on other devices in this way, at the same time as watching on their main screen.

"The Ryder Cup Match Centre will also provide a selection of live video streams for users to choose from, to get the very best from Sky Sports' coverage of this fantastic event.

"With both these Second Screen experiences including the customisable split screen feature, - used in conjunction with Sky Sports' HD or even 3D coverage - it's a great way to enjoy a truly immersive experience as a sports fan."

Sky has invested heavily in its apps as it looks to take on rivals Virgin Media, BT and YouView.

Apple devices have been supported strongly by the broadcaster, although it has promised that it is working hard on solutions for Android.