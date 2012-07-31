Samsung making an 11.8-inch tablet with 'retina' display, court documents reveal

Like this, but another inch and a bit

The Apple vs Samsung court battle started yesterday, and it's already shed light on an upcoming tablet by the Korean company.

The device - codenamed P10 - measures a monster 11.8-inches, which would make it Samsung's biggest tablet to date.

And it'll also come packing a display on a par with that on Apple's latest iPad.

Retina display

According to court documents, the screen will have a resolution of 2,560x1,600-pixels. That dwarfs the iPad's 2,048x1,536-pixels, but spread over the larger screen (the iPad is just 9.7-inches), still has a mighty impressive 256 pixels per inch (ppi).

The iPad's screen is 264ppi, but Samsung's should still be just as bright and sharp.

And standing nearly 12-inches, it should look phenomenal.

August announcement?

Samsung is holding an event in mid-August, pre-IFA, so it could well announce the monster tablet then. Or that could be the official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 10.1 we saw back at CES in January, and haven't heard much about since.

The 'P10' tablet should have LTE connectivity, too. Though that's not much good to us Brits, seeing as we don't have LTE networks rolled out here yet.

The trial

These kinds of revelations are an upside to the court proceedings between Apple and Samsung. Previously Apple's prototype iPhone mock-ups were revealed, along with a prospective iPad design that had a kickstand.

The case is expected to last about a month. A jury of 10 people has now been selected, and they should be hearing the opening statements later today.

Via: The Verge