Nokia Booklet 3G now available for pre-order

Nokia has made its Booklet 3G netbook available for pre-order on its site, for the princely sum of £649.

There's no word on an actual Nokia Booklet 3G UK release date, although the release does 'estimate' it will land in January, but it's interesting to see how much the unit will cost unsubsidised.

We're sure you've all heard the specs and things before, but here are the highlights if you need a refresher: Windows 7 Starter Edition, up to 12 hours of battery life and a 10.1-inch HD display.

Oh wait - there I am

There's also a GPS chip on board, as well as the ability to browse using Wi-Fi or 3G (which you might have guessed given the name).

We're still waiting to see which carriers will be stocking the Nokia Booklet, giving a subsidised price for the unit in exchange for some cash each month.

This is the first in a likely wide-ranging netbook line-up for Nokia, so it will be interesting to see how it fares in an already congested market, despite it's ridiculously long battery life.

If you're interested in seeing the Booklet 3G on a white background with some text and colourful shapes nearby, head on over to Nokia's site - you won't be disappointed.