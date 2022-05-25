Microsoft Outlook is getting the quick-save tool we've all been waiting for

By published

Save files from your Outlook email to OneDrive with ease

Person Holding a Smartphone
(Image credit: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash)
Audio player loading…

Saving your email attachments just where you want them should soon be a lot easier thanks to a new Microsoft Outlook (opens in new tab) update.

The team behind the email service has revealed it is working on the ability to allow Android smartphone users to save attachments to OneDrive for Business with just a click.

The change would make it a lot quicker and easier for mobile users to save files from their email whilst out and about, for example when travelling to a meeting or preparing for an event.

Outlook attachment saves

The mention of OneDrive for Business in the Microsoft 365 roadmap entry (opens in new tab) suggests this update will be targeted more at enterprise users looking to save down large or important attachments such presentations or confidential work documents.

The roadmap entry notes that the feature is still currently in development, but Microsoft has listed a general availability date of June 2022, suggesting it could be with us soon.

As mentioned, the tool will only be available to Android users of Outlook, but if it's a success, it could well come to iOS users as well.

Read more

Microsoft is rolling out its future of Outlook (opens in new tab)

Microsoft Outlook gets emails that update themselves after you send them (opens in new tab)

> This update means you'll never lose a Microsoft OneDrive file again (opens in new tab)

Using business smartphones as a hub for work documents has become increasingly popular during the growth of hybrid working (opens in new tab) practices caused by the pandemic.

Microsoft has recently unveiled a selection of new features for Outlook, with the platform set to get a significant overhaul to bring it on to terms with rivals like Gmail.

The new-look Outlook will have a new look and feel, message reminders, a single view for calendar, to-do, and emails, among other changes including a deeper integration with other Microsoft services such as Org Explorer, Yammer Communities and Bookings.

The company also recently revealed it would be following many social media networks by introducing reactions, allowing users to quickly signal their feelings to receiving an email message. Users will be able to select from a variety of reactions, with a thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear reactions among the initial selection available.

Mike Moore
Mike Moore

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
See more Software news