Logitech G502 wireless Lightspeed gaming mouse is faster than wired, claims brand

The Logitech G502 range of gaming mice has a new and improved addition, with the company announcing the G502 Lightspeed, which combines the gaming performance we’ve come to expect from the G502 with a new lightweight and wireless design.

Joining the likes of the Logitech G502 Proteus Core and Logitech G502 Hero (which is one of our picks for the best gaming mouse money can buy), the new G502 Lightspeed brings ultra-fast wireless technology, which Logitech claims is ‘faster than wired’.

That’s quite a claim, and if it’s accurate it could mean that competitive players who usually avoid wireless mice due to the latency that’s introduced when not using a wired connection could be persuaded to ditch those wires with the G502 Lightspeed.

The G502 Lightspeed also seeks to address another common complaint with wireless gaming mice with the inclusion of Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging system, which means you can keep the mouse charged without interrupting your gameplay.

Extra features

The G502 Lightspeed comes with features that have made the G502 series some of the most popular gaming mice in the world, including the High Efficiency Rated Optical (HERO) 16K sensor, which offers sensitivity of up to 16,000 DPI and tracks at 400+ IPS, which should make it an impressively fast, smooth and responsive mouse.

It will also work with the Logitech G Hub software, which will allow users to customize the mouse when it comes to lighting, as well as tweak the 11 programmable buttons and assign macros.

Lighter design

The design of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed has also been overhauled, and it's seven grams lighter than the previous version.

Not only is the body of the mouse lighter, it's now also PVC-free, with a Plastic Neutral Certification – which means that for every G502 Lightspeed purchased, Logitech will donate to Plastic Bank programs that help remove ocean-bound plastic from the environment.

If you‘re worried about the new G502 Lightspeed being too light, you can adjust how it feels thanks to the inclusion of six weights that allow you to customize the weight and balance of the mouse.

Logitech is promising big things with the G502 Lightspeed, and we look forward to getting one in for an in-depth review.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed goes on sale this month for $149.99 (£129.99, around AU$215).