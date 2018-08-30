Lenovo Yoga C930 and Yoga Book C930 redefine Lenovo’s flagship laptops

Lenovo has taken the IFA 2018 stage to reveal radical redesigns for both its flagship Yoga laptop as well as its more experimental Yoga Book . Both have been updated with a new moniker, ‘C930’, suggesting they’re both within the same class of devices.

The ‘C’ stands for convertible, as naturally both laptops use 360-degree displays. The Lenovo Yoga C930 makes massive updates to its design, dropping the watchband hinge in favor of a sound bar hinge, and including a stylus built into the base of the laptop.

Likewise, the Lenovo Yoga Book C930 has been outfitted with a list of luxury-grade updates, including a new E Ink bottom display for its digital keyboard and notepad, as well as more powerful processors. To that end, the device is being re-positioned as a premium purchase, comparable to that of a MacBook or Surface Pro .

The speeds and feeds of Lenovo’s new flagship lineup

The Yoga C930 has been equipped with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB PCIe SSD behind a 13.9-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS touchscreen to start. That configuration will cost $1,399 (about £1,000, AU$1,900) when it launches in the US this October.

From there, you will be able to upgrade the C930 with an Intel Core i7 chip as well as up to 16GB of memory and 2TB of SSD space. There will also be a UHD (3,840 x 2,160) display option available with HDR capability. However, Lenovo hasn’t disclosed upgrade pricing at the time of writing.

All C930 models will come with the stylus inside the laptop’s base as well as a fingerprint reader for biometric login via Windows Hello, which replaces the webcam option for the Lenovo Yoga 920 .

Meanwhile, the Yoga Book C930 comes with a 7th-generation Intel m3 processor paired with 4GB of DDR3 memory and a 256GB PCIe SSD and a starting price of $999 (about £750, AU$1,300) when it, too, launches this October. This processor can be upgraded to a 7th-gen Intel Core i5 Y series processor, a step up from the m3 chip for fanless product designs.

All Yoga Book C930 configurations include a 10.8-inch, QHD (2,560 x 1,600) touchscreen as the main display as well as a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) E Ink touch display driving the digital keyboard and notepad experience. Stay tuned for full reviews of both of these laptops in the coming months.