New iPad Pro 2021 release date, price, specs, news and what you need to know

The iPad Pro 2021 is now officially confirmed as it was revealed at the Apple event on April 20.

The iPad Pro 2021 now features the M1 chipset that we've seen offer some top performance in the latest MacBook. Plus, the larger variant of this new iPad Pro features a top screen as well with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen.

We've heard a variety of new details about the upcoming tablet, and below you'll find everything we know so far about the iPad Pro 2021.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next top-end iPad

The next top-end iPad When is it out? Pre-orders on April 30, out in May

Pre-orders on April 30, out in May How much will it cost? Starts at $799

Apple has revealed the new iPad Pro for 2021, and you'll be able to get your own at some point during May. You'll be able to pre-order the new tablet on April 30, around the world.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, so be sure to check back later for more information on that.

Before the launch, one leak suggested that iPad Pro 2021 stock would be limited at first. That may be the case, so you may struggle to be able to buy this tablet because of the ongoing chip shortage around the world.

The iPad Pro 2021 costs $799 for the 11-inch version and $1,099 for the 12.9-inch version. That smaller variant is the same price as the last iPad Pro, while the larger variant is now more expensive.

We've yet to hear prices for other regions, but the previous models started at £769 / AU$1,329 for an 11-inch model or £969 / AU$1,649 for a 12.9-inch one. Expect similar prices, and we should hear more prices soon from the company.

Design and display

You'll have the choice of two sizes for the new iPad Pro 2021. It either comes in an 11-inch model, or a larger 12.9-inch model.

If you opt for the larger model, you'll get the best display specs we've ever seen on an iPad. This is Mini LED technology, and it's being marketed as a Liquid Retina XDR,

What does that really mean? The specs being shown off by Apple include 1600 nits of peak brightness, a million to one contrast ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPad Pro 11-inch model is a touch lower in spec, but it's still offering 600 nits of brightness and a variety of other specs.

There don't seem to be many design changes from the iPad Pro 2020 here, so expect a similar look to that product.

Performance and specs

Apple has now included the M1 chip from the MacBook in the iPad Pro, so this should make it the fastest iPad ever and it has the potential to make this one of the best tablets on the market.

Apple has said the 8-core GPU will offer a 50% jump in performance when confirmed the iPad Pro 2020. Plus, it'll offer a 40% performance jump over the same iPad Pro from 2020.

There's a Thunderbolt port on the new iPad Pro, which is a new addition for Apple.

We've yet to hear how big the battery is in the new iPad Pro, but Apple claims this will offer "all-day battery life". Exactly what that means won't be clear until we get this product in our hands.

There's also 5G connectivity on the new iPad Pro, so you'll be able to connect to next-gen internet. If you live in the US, the new iPad Pro will offer mmWave connectivity too. It's currently unclear for other markets around the world.

iPad Pro 2021 accessories

Apple hasn't revealed any new accessories for the iPad Pro 2021, and instead it will be using similar accessories that we've seen on previous products like the Magic Keyboard or the Apple Pencil.

There will be specific versions of those accessories for the iPad