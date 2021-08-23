IONOS: Why the pandemic has put digitalization firmly in the spotlight

At IONOS, we haven’t had to change dramatically during the pandemic – we’ve always been fully focused and dedicated to the digitalisation of business. No matter the size, experience, or history of a company, we strive to provide high value solutions and services that fulfil the needs and demands of our customers and make them as successful and possible in our digital world.

However, the pandemic has revealed some digitalisation deficits for SMEs which the tech industry needs to work together to fill. From the YouGov survey we commissioned earlier in the year, we aimed to better understand the impact the pandemic has had, the challenges businesses have faced, and the impact on their attitudes and plans for the future.

Of those that have taken measures towards digitalisation during the pandemic, almost one in four (39%) said it has helped them win new customers. 64% of respondents said they have received positive feedback, with almost three quarters (74%) feeling better prepared for future crises because of the technology they’ve put in place.

Despite many businesses seeing clear benefits, it’s worrying to see that more than a fifth (22%) don’t actually think transformation is required. This shows a real gap in knowledge of the benefits for these businesses – something that the tech industry needs to work together to plug, and to ensure SMEs are as supported and well-informed on the topic as possible. We’re dedicated to making this happen.

We’re also confident that the knowledge that our services and solutions, combined with our customer-centric consulting approach is the perfect foundation for the business’s future. At IONOS, we’re the reliable partner helping our customers embark and thrive on their digitalisation journey.