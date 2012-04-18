Web providers set to offer exclusive content on YouView

The UK's much-delayed IPTV service YouView has revealed some more information on how its ISP partners will use the platform.

It has updated some if its terms and conditions on its website and the most interesting amendment is to do with the ISPs that are partnering with the service, and the fact that they will essentially be able to offer exclusive web content to their subscribers on YouView.

YouView has been created in partnership with Arqiva, BBC, BT, Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV and TalkTalk and is set to be a standard for how web content is piped through set-top boxes.

It has some critics, however, with Sony, Virgin Media and Sky not backing the service. BT and TalkTalk are, though, and it seems that TalkTalk customers will get the most benefit out of YouView in the beginning, as it will be able to offer exclusive content through the service.

This is according to changes in YouView's policy, which now states that any ISP that's affiliated with the service will be allowed to have their content shown more prominently on the YouView homepage.

If more ISPs sign up to YouView's affiliate programme then their content will become more prominent and so on.

Essentially, depending on what ISP you are using, your view of YouView will actually change.

No absolute certainty

This is quite a change for a service that's meant to be about melding public broadcasting and the web, but there have been some question marks over just what will take centre stage on the YouView UI and how this will be chosen.

Currently YouView states that it is "not possible to provide absolute certainty about all elements of the service" and this will only be done when the service actually launches.

The launch of YouView has been delayed countless times but it was thought that it would arrive May 14.

Unfortunately this isn't going to happen, according to an analyst at Enders who spoke to the FT and said that they doubt the service will be here in time for the Olympics.

"It has been stuck in bureaucratic treacle," said Ian Maude. "They have a lot of shareholders of differing interests to please, and the net result is that everything has taken a lot longer than anyone originally predicted."

Given that Sky is looking to launch Now TV – a similar IPTV venture albeit a paid one in the second half of 2012, it will be interesting if it manages to get a jump on YouView, a service that was originally announced years ago.

Via MediaTel and BroadbandandTVnews