How to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online: stream all-new episode 6 from anywhere

Popular medical drama The Good Doctor returns this January with all-new season 4 episodes, which will air Monday nights in the show's regular slot on ABC. So far this season, we've seen Shaun (Freddy Highmore) getting to grips with new Covid-19 realities, settling in to his relationship with Lea, and much more. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online and stream all-new episode 6 wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch Good Doctor season 4 online When: Monday nights from January 11 Channel: ABC Time: 10pm ET/PT (9pm CT) Live stream: watch ABC with a FREE FuboTV 7-day trial Watch anywhere: with the aid of a quality VPN.

Titled 'Lim', we can safely assume that St. Bonaventure's Chief of Surgery Dr Audrey Lim has a central role in the latest episode.

Warning: minor spoilers for season 3 of The Good Doctor lie below. If you aren't completely up-to-date with the series, please stop reading now and scroll down for our spoiler-free guide to watching The Good Doctor online.

This means we can expect a renewed focus on the doctors' overall struggles with the pandemic, as Lim has been one of the most affected so far this season. We also reckon that Shaun's dissatisfaction with taking on teaching and mentoring responsibilities for the new crop of doctoral students at the hospital;

You'll probably be glad to hear that Covid won't be dominating the entirety of season 4. Of course, the new season is already missing some fan-favorites, with Neil's loss the most heart-wrenching of them all. Carly is also out of the picture, albeit in less tragic circumstances.

That's right, things aren't getting any easier for Dr Murphy. Arguably his biggest challenge after the mid-season break? Choosing the perfect birthday present for girlfriend Lea! Read on for complete details of how to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online and stream every all-new episode 6 (and every episode ) from anywhere today.

How to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching The Good Doctor season 4 may be difficult as your usual viewing option could be geo-blocked.

Thankfully there’s an easy fix that will let you watch The Good Doctor online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN , you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the show is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

How to watch The Good Doctor season 4 online: stream all-new episode 6 today

If you have cable you can tune in to The Good Doctor season 4 Monday nights again on ABC at 10pm ET/PT (9pm CT) from January 11 - new episodes airing weekly through the season finale. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or catch up, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there's a slew of TV streaming services that offer access to ABC programming, and fuboTV is our top recommendation for most people right now. fuboTV is a great value alternative to cable, and its entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $64.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. You can also easily stream from your fuboTV account when you're abroad - just grab a good VPN and your'll be back with your favorite shows in no time.

How to watch The Good Doctor online: stream every new season 4 episode

Fans in Canada are in luck too, as CTV will be showing The Good Doctor season 4 episodes at the same time that they'll be airing south of the border. However, unlike in the US they are broadcasted at the same time in different time zones - so tune in at 10pm ET or 7pm PT for your next medical drama fix. If you’re looking to stream the show, then head to the network’s website, but bear in mind you'll have to log-in to the service. And remember, anyone from Canada with access to such streaming services at home should be able to watch wherever they are in the world - using a quality VPN is normally all it takes to take your digital self back home and watch just you would from your sofa.

Unfortunately, there's no word yet on when The Good Doctor season 4 will be released in the UK beyond an 'early-2021' timeframe. Season 3 was broadcast on Sky Witness in 2020 in the UK, and anyone looking to catch-up or watch again can currently binge-watch the first two seasons as a result - Sky subscribers will find the show available on-demand with the right package, and there's also the Sky Go app to help you watch from wherever. You can get Sky for less than you might think, but if you’ve ditched pay TV then its companion streaming-only offshoot Now TV is an option. Not in the UK? Residents of the country who subscribe to UK streaming services can still continue to watch from abroad - the key is downloading a top-notch VPN.

How to watch The Good Doctor seasons 1-3 FREE in Australia

Good news and bad news for Australian fans of US medical drama The Good Doctor. Unfortunately, season 4 doesn't have a 100% confirmed release data in Australia - but you can watch the first three seasons of The Good Doctor absolute free via the Seven Network. All episodes from the previous three seasons are now available for binge-watching via its 7Plus streaming service - and Aussies abroad can tune in to whatever platform they use at home from anywhere with the help of a VPN.