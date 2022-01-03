How to watch The Bachelor 2022 online and stream season 26 from anywhere

Audio player loading…

After demonstrating his arm-wrestling and, uh, dancing prowess in the last season of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard takes center-stage in The Bachelor, and it looks messier than any season we can remember as the beefcake sales rep struggles with his numbers, the search for The One becoming anything but... Settle in for a heck of a ride as we detail how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online from anywhere.

Something of a divisive figure amongst the Bachelor Nation, Clayton certainly looks the part and says the right things *most of the time*, but while his voyage of love perhaps starts off with the best of intentions, it soon resembles something more like the spring break of his wildest dreams.

When we first met him he was presenting Michelle Young with a stick and promising to be a good boy. But with more than 30 eligible bachelorettes vying for his attention, let's just say that stick is long gone!

The Bachelor is always a rollercoaster, but as we've said above, this season looks like one for the ages. Keep reading as we detail how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online and stream every new episode live from anywhere.

How to watch The Bachelor 2022 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when The Bachelor 2022 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream The Bachelor online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Bachelor 2022 from abroad

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Bachelor 2022 FREE online in the US

ABC’s catch-up service Clayton's voyage of lust in The Bachelor 2022 begins at 8pm ET/PT on Monday, January 3 on ABC, with new episodes airing at the same time each week. If you don’t have cable, each new episode will be added to ABC’s catch-up service a day after broadcast. And if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, you can watch for FREE a week after they air, no log-in required! A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch The Bachelor 2022 without cable Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of The Bachelor, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals don't offer. It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, of course. You can also watch The Bachelor online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. Both offer a Hulu free trial, duration dependent on which one you go for. Outside of the US? Watch ABC and The Bachelor 2022 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch The Bachelor 2022 FREE online in Canada

online platform In Canada, Citytv will air new episodes of The Bachelor 2022 on Mondays at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after they air, but to do so you'll need to enter your TV provider details. If you're out of the country when The Bachelor airs, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Can you watch The Bachelor 2022 online in the UK?

Specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu Specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu is the place to watch The Bachelor in the UK, but at the time of writing there's no word on when Clayton Echard's season will air. Hopefully that changes soon. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks too its 30-day free trial. Meanwhile, if you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can add the Hayu channel to your package.

Can you watch The Bachelor 2022 online in Australia?

Aussies are out of luck when it comes to the US version of The Bachelor. An Antipodean version of the hit show goes out on 10play, but we're between seasons at the time of writing. Anyone from abroad currently staying in Australia can follow our VPN advice as detailed above to watch the show online.

The Bachelor 2022 (season 26): who is Clayton Echard?

A top-eight contestant in the 2021 edition of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard's pursuit of Michelle Young came to an amicable end after their first one-on-one date failed to produce a spark.

By the time that episode aired it was already an open secret that the 28-year-old salesman from Eureka, Missouri, would be taking the lead in The Bachelor 2022, and it's safe to say the former aspiring NFL tight-end isn't close-fisted with his love.

He may be looking to start a family, but that's not going to stop him having some fun along the way...