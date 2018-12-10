Honor View 20 will come with 48MP camera and 'All-View' display

Honor has confirmed its next flagship smartphone at an event to show off its raft of new technologies: the Honor View 20 is on its way.

It's going to pack a couple of innovative new features that haven't been seen int he smartphone market - including a 48MP camera and the first display to have a pinhole camera to replace the notch at the top.

We don't know much more about the phone other than it'll offer the new screen, a powerful camera and use the latest Kirin 980 CPU inside, and it'll be launched as the V20 in China later in December, and as the View 20 for the rest of the world, with the launch in Paris happening on January 22.

Do we need a 48MP camera? The Nokia 808 Pureview was the last phone to break the barrier at 41MP, all the way back in 2012. Since then, only Huawei (Honor’s parent brand) has come close to this number, with the 40MP in the recent P20 Pro, which made up the three camera array.

However, Honor has gone one step further by bringing the 48MP camera - using the 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor unveiled earlier this year, one we've been waiting to see which brand would blink first and put it in its phone - which it claims can take ‘top quality images’... a lofty claim with a camera offering that many megapixels.

Whether it'll be the first to market remains to be seen though, with Xiaomi claiming to be bringing a 48MP camera on a smartphone in January.

Wait, isn’t bigger better?

The thing with the smartphone sensor is that it’s not the same as a DSLR: the space for the technology is pretty small, so there’s a lower amount of space for the light to hit. The more megapixels packed in the, the less light can hit the sensor.

It you think of every pixel as a window that needs a frame, and that frame can’t capture light, you’ll see that more frames are going to make it hard to get a bright, clear image.

Sample image with the 48MP sensor - the bright areas are slightly overexposed but the quality is high

That’s why we’ve seen a drop in the megapixel arms race of late: smartphone manufacturers have stuck at around 12-16MP, as this is seen as the ‘sweet spot’ of size of sensor, enough megapixels to take a sharp image and enough space to capture great low light snaps.

The low light question is the one that Honor is going to have to answer here - the images it showed to highlight the prowess of the sensor are all rather brightly-lit, so only if the 48MP sensor can perform as well in darker conditions will it be judged a great snapper.

Sony, the maker of the sensor, claims to have put together some pretty advanced technology to help improve the output of the camera, despite the pixels being around half the size of those in a 12MP camera.

The color sensitivity is good, but we weren't sent a true 48MP photo to check out

However, there is reason to believe that this might well be the case, as parent company Huawei has made great strides in adding in strong image recognition into its smartphones, meaning it can take multiple exposures and scene types and work out the best possible image from them, leading to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro being dubbed one of the best camera phones on the market.

Other brands, like Apple and Google, are using image processing to improve the quality of the image, so if Honor has managed to create a way to monitor and enhance its snaps, the promise of top quality and incredibly sharp images could well come to pass.

Nearly 100% bezel-free

Alongside its launch of the first 48MP smartphone camera sensor, Honor has unveiled a new ‘All-View’ display for the View 20, designed to almost completely lose the bezels.

The phone has very little bezel around the edge and a pinhole camera in the top left-hand corner of the display, with the hole around the sensor shrunk down to make it less obtrusive in the display.

This feat has been achieved by layering 18 elements on top of one another - admittedly, not something we’ve come across as a phrase, so it’s hard to say how advanced or difficult this process was until we’ve spoken to Honor further.

The View range is usually Honor’s device for stacking in all its latest technology, so it would make sense that the brand would use the handset to unveil an all-new display… and the world will get a chance to see it in Paris in January 2019.

Linking the turbos

The other tech that Honor is talking up is its new Link Turbo system, which uses 4G and Wi-Fi connections together to provide the fastest possible download speeds for users.

This is nothing new, as for years we’ve had phones capable of combining the two connections, but Honor is claiming that it’ll use artificial intelligence to work out when and how to switch or combine the download options to provide the fastest speed.

This will include analysing a user’s behavior, as well as the standard monitoring of network speeds, to bring the speediest downloads possible, although it’s hard to see how knowing what a user is doing could do much to boost the speeds if WiFi and 4G is already being combined.

The tech is going to be used in the View 20, but also coming to the Magic 2 as well - although for some reason not all the features are going to be used.